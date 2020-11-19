You are here

Home > Technology

Apple to pay US$113m to US states over iPhone battery complaints

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 6:54 AM

rk_apple_191120.jpg
New York announced on Wednesday it would close schools to battle a rise in coronavirus infections as the death rate in Europe surged and protests against restrictions turned violent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple has agreed to pay US$113 million to settle litigation with more than 30 US states over its slowdown in performance of older iPhones to manage battery power.

The latest "batterygate" settlement will divide the settlement among California and 33 other states, according to a statement by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The settlement resolves complaints that the tech giant made misrepresentations about iPhone batteries and software updates that throttled processing performance to manage insufficient battery power, according to the state official.

"Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update," said Mr Becerra.

"This type of behaviour hurts the pockets of consumers and limits their ability to make informed purchases. Today's settlement ensures consumers will have access to the information they need to make a well-informed decision when purchasing and using Apple products."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The settlement resolves complaints about Apple's iPhone 6 and 7 generation phones which according to the states' complaint were susceptible to performance loss.

Apple had no immediate comment on the matter.

In the court documents, the iPhone maker said it agreed to the payout "solely for the purposes of settlement," without any admission of wrongdoing.

Earlier this year Apple agreed to pay up to US$500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the same issue.

In December 2017, Apple admitted that iOS software was tweaked to slow performance of older iPhones whose battery life was deteriorating to prevent handsets from spontaneously shutting down.

Critics accused Apple of surreptitiously forcing users to buy phones sooner than necessary, and the outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements.

Apple also settled a case with France's consumer watchdog to pay 25 million euros (S$36.8 million) in a related case.

French prosecutors opened an inquiry in January 2018 at the request of the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Former Yahoo CEO Mayer makes comeback with new contacts app

How to protect yourself and your company from cyber attacks when working from home

TraceTogether: Balancing privacy issues with proper contact-tracing

Hottest India Internet stock surging despite valuation fears

SoftBank's Son sitting on US$80 billion cash

Boom in demand for friendly hackers as 5G era approaches

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 07:11 AM
Real Estate

South Korea to increase public housing to address rental home shortages

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said the government will buy properties to convert them into...

Nov 19, 2020 07:05 AM
Consumer

Starbucks to hike US employee pay at least 10%

[NEW YORK] Starbucks Corp will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants at its US outlets by at...

Nov 19, 2020 07:01 AM
Technology

Former Yahoo CEO Mayer makes comeback with new contacts app

[WASHINGTON] Former Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer began her comeback to the tech scene Wednesday with the...

Nov 19, 2020 06:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Google to integrate bank accounts in payments app

[SAN FRANCISCO] A Google bank account?

Nov 19, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

New York closes schools as Europe virus deaths rise

[NEW YORK] New York announced on Wednesday it would close schools to battle a rise in coronavirus infections as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for