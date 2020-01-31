You are here

Home > Technology

Apple unveils revamped map app to challenge Google

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 9:09 AM

apple.jpg
Apple on Thursday said it has finished rolling out an overhauled map app in the US in another attempt to challenge Google's popular smartphone navigation software.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Thursday said it has finished rolling out an overhauled map app in the US in another attempt to challenge Google's popular smartphone navigation software.

Apple spent years rebuilding the application, its cars traveling millions of kilometres to map roads, after a version launched in 2012 was so problematic it prompted a rare public apology from chief executive Tim Cook.

Mapping programs on mobile devices is seen as a way to stay in tune with smartphone lifestyles and pursue opportunities to make money connecting people with nearby offerings such as restaurants, theaters, clothing shops and other businesses.

Apple said the redesigned "Maps" program is fast, accurate, and comprehensive, even weaving in transit options in some locations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maps is to begin rolling out in Europe in coming months.

SEE ALSO

Apple delivers best quarter from gains in iPhone sales

"We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today," Apple senior vice-president of internet software and services Eddy Cue said in a release.

"It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people's lives - from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation - all with privacy at its core."

Apple Maps had some features similar to those in Google Maps, such as pictures of locations taken at street level and artificial intelligence to check the status of flight reservations noted in email boxes or on calendars.

As with other products, Apple stressed work done to protect user privacy, such as obscuring search terms, routing, and other data, according to the company.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 09:11 AM
Transport

Volkswagen offers to buy all of Navistar for US$2.9b

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German auto giant Volkswagen said on Thursday it wants to buy the part of American truck maker...

Jan 31, 2020 08:54 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, BreadTalk, Olam, ComfortDelGro, AA Reit, OUE C-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Jan 31, 2020 08:41 AM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk group CFO, CIO quits

BREADTALK Group on Friday said that Chan Ying Jian, who is both chief financial officer (CFO) and chief investment...

Jan 31, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus deaths hit 213, nearly 2,000 new cases in China

[BEIJING] The nationwide death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 213, with nearly 2,000 new cases...

Jan 31, 2020 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after WHO ruling on virus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly