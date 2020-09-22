You are here

Home > Technology

Apple's partner Pegatron plans to invest US$1b in Vietnam plant: state media

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 3:39 PM

[HANOI] Taiwan's Pegatron is seeking to invest US$1 billion in three phases in production facilities in areas such as computing, communication and consumer electronics in Vietnam, state-media reported on Tuesday.

Pegatron, which is a manufacturing partner of Apple, Microsoft and Sony, had received licences to initially invest US$19 million in the city of Haiphong, the Hanoitimes and Tuoi Tre newspapers reported, citing a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Pegatron was also seeking licences for a US$481-million second phase and US$500 million in 2026-2027, the papers said, adding these were expected to create 22,500 jobs and contribute around 100 billion dong (S$5.9 million) to the state budget per year.

Reuters was unable to obtain a copy of the report and calls to the ministry were not answered.

Pegatron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus dampens seasonal cheer in China's Christmas production hub

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Under the plans, Pegatron would join Apple's two other iPhone assemblers, Wistron Corp and Foxconn, in developing more capacity in Vietnam.

Apple has been producing its wireless earbuds AirPods Pro in Vietnam since May.

Su Chih-Yen, acting director of the Investment Commission of Taiwan's Economics Ministry, told Reuters it had not yet approved such an investment, but declined to comment on whether they had received an application.

In a bid to skirt US tariffs on Chinese goods, Taiwanese companies have been particularly active in either moving production back home or elsewhere in Asia.

Another Taiwanese company, Universal Global Technology, which produces smartphone and earbuds parts for Lenovo and Sony, was also looking to set up a plant in Vietnam, Hanoitimes cited the report as saying.

ASE Technology Holding, parent company of Universal Global Technology, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Hong Kong-listed semiconductor maker ASM Pacific plans to go private: sources

Tencent's WeChat app sees downloads surge before US ban

Trump to meet state attorneys general to discuss key US tech liability shield

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

China ETFs give retail investors access to soaring tech, Ant stocks

Top GameStop investor wants to turn retailer into Amazon rival

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 03:28 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as rising Covid-19 cases stoke lockdown worries

[BENGALURU] Australia shares closed weaker for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as concerns about fresh pandemic...

Sep 22, 2020 03:24 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks post worst fall in a month on Europe lockdown concerns

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dropped 2.4 per cent on Tuesday, logging the sharpest decline in a month, as investors...

Sep 22, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

[STOCKHOLM] Something was clearly missing from Stockholm Fashion Week's virtual catwalk Aug 25 and it wasn't just a...

Sep 22, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

TUI says cost cutting target in sight as it slashes overheads

[FRANKFURT] TUI said it's making progress on plans to cut overhead costs by 30 per cent as the world's largest tour...

Sep 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down the UK again as Covid-19 spreads

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Singapore stocks fall at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.