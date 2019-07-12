You are here

Home > Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce pump additional S$8m into joint lab

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 7:00 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ROLLS-ROYCE and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) announced on Friday that they are investing an additional S$8 million into their joint lab with Singapore Aero Engine Services (SAESL).

This new injection brings the total investment into the five-year collaboration to S$69 million, and will fund a sixth work stream focused on developing advanced maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) technologies for repairing high-value engine components.

As with the initial investment in 2017, the funds will be used to develop technology solutions in A*Star’s Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) for problem statements from Rolls-Royce and SAESL. The five original work streams in the first phase were focused on smart assembly systems, integrated remanufacturing technologies, advanced fan blade manufacturing, future manufacturing processes and knowledge-based manufacturing.

Since 2017, the joint lab has started nearly 30 projects within these work streams and implemented two of them in Rolls-Royce's Singapore facilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Based on the success of this first phase, Rolls-Royce has decided to invest more in a sixth area of advanced maintenance, repair and overhaul," said David Low, chief executive officer of ARTC.

"Singapore is the largest aerospace MRO hub in Asia, so this is very important. The idea is that while the research is being done here (at ARTC) with Rolls-Royce, the recipient is SAESL as an overhaul facility."

Said Bicky Bhangu, Rolls-Royce president for South-east Asia, Pacific and South Korea: "When we first started the programme, it was really focused on automation and digital technologies. As we progressed, we have realised that these technologies and solutions that we're developing are not just suitable for original equipment manufacturing, but they're also suitable for MRO.

"Bringing SAESL into this picture has been absolutely key, so we can develop once and deploy across the value chain of aerospace, from assembly and testing to MRO."

Technology

Online video convention VidCon to make Asia debut in Singapore

Japan Display says it has secured funding shortfall for 80b yen bailout deal

Apple's India-made top-end iPhones to hit stores by August: source

Twitter experiences brief outage

Tencent wants a bigger cut of game sales as profits slow

Nintendo announces smaller, cheaper new Switch console

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly