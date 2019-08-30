You are here

Home > Technology

Axiata says merger plan with Telenor on track

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S Axiata Group Bhd on Thursday said its planned merger with Norwegian telecoms peer Telenor ASA is on track, after local media reported the deal may have hit a snag.

Axiata Group chief executive officer Jamaludin Ibrahim at an earnings briefing said discussions with Telenor are likely to take three to six months, with a target to conclude talks by November. "We want to make sure we protect our national and staff interests. That doesn't mean there are hiccups or issues," said Mr Jamaludin, adding he was optimistic the deal would succeed. "This is the single biggest M&A in 20 years in the whole region except North Asia. This is huge, unheard-of. It's not about problems, it's about complexity."

Axiata and Telenor in May said they would begin talks to run a jointly owned telecoms giant in South and South-east Asia serving nearly 300 million customers, as they seek growth in an ever-competitive market. Reuters previously reported citing a source that the merged entity would be worth US$40 billion including debt, making the deal the largest cross-border merger in Asia, excluding China and Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysian media reported earlier this month that the deal could be pulled as the parties could not agree terms. The pair had aimed to finalise a binding agreement by the third quarter of 2019.

Axiata on Thursday said net profit for the second quarter ended June swung to RM204.1 million (S$68 million) on higher revenue and cost management initiatives. That compared with a net loss of RM3.36 billion a year earlier due to an impairment charge following the merger of an associate company.

Revenue for the period rose 4.7 per cent to RM6.15 billion, from RM5.87 billion last year. REUTERS

Technology

Reinventing hyper-relevant air travel experiences through data-sharing

Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban

Pernod Ricard launches share buyback programme

Australia's James Packer pauses Crown selldown over China probe

Back to the future: chips will again power Singapore's economic growth

US waged cyberattack on database used by Iran to target tankers

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

nz_zhangyong_290850.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hotpot king pips Far East brothers to head Forbes Singapore's richest list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly