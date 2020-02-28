You are here

Home > Technology

Baidu warns of big hit from coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 11:45 AM

nz_baidu_280272.jpg
Internet search giant Baidu has warned the deadly coronavirus outbreak could drive revenues down in the first quarter, as it reported steady annual revenue growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Internet search giant Baidu has warned the deadly coronavirus outbreak could drive revenues down in the first quarter, as it reported steady annual revenue growth.

The Beijing-based group has forecast a plunge of between five per cent and 13 per cent due to the economic uncertainty surrounding the new virus, which is rapidly spreading around the world.

It is forecasting revenues between 21.0 billion yuan (S$4.2 billion) and 22.9 billion yuan in the first three months of the year.

"The coronavirus situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited," the firm said in its statement, adding that the outlook was "subject to substantial uncertainty".

The group's total revenues for the year ended December 31 rose five per cent to 107.4 billion yuan (S$21.6 billion), with income during October-December rising six percent on-year.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks on virus fears: statement

Considered China's answer to Google, Baidu has traditionally relied on advertising for much of its revenue.

But the ad sector is particularly vulnerable to economic slowdowns, and Baidu has had to battle with popular start-ups such as Bytedance.

Baidu's online marketing revenues were 78.1 billion yuan for the year - a drop of five per cent.

Chairman Robin Li said the company had made "tremendous progress in strengthening Baidu's mobile ecosystem".

The firm has also been spending huge sums trying to reposition itself as a leader in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and driverless cars.

Revenue growth was driven largely by strong growth in cloud services, smart devices and its Netflix-style platform iQIYI.

Nasdaq-listed iQIYI added 19.5 million new subscribers over the year, and projected revenue gain of 2-8 percent this quarter.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit businesses across the country and beyond.

But China's streaming giants have seen an unexpected boost from millions of people stuck at home, and shares surged in January for the likes of iQiyi.

Baidu said it had "devoted significant efforts" to fighting the coronavirus, including facial recognition and AI technology to power screening systems that can remotely measure up to 200 people a minute.

AFP

Technology

Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

Facebook sues analytics firm for data misuse

Team Bloomberg's Instagram posts dodging scrutiny

Apple investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns

Microsoft joins Apple and HP in paring back outlook due to virus

Singapore biotech firm Veredus launches Covid-19 test kit for hospital, lab use

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 11:51 AM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks on virus fears: statement

[TOKYO] The operator of Tokyo's two Disney resorts, Disneyland and DisneySea, said on Friday the parks would be...

Feb 28, 2020 11:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Tee International CFO quits

THE group chief financial officer (CFO) of Tee International has tendered her resignation.

Feb 28, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

GIC chief risk officer to retire, deputy assuming role

GIC's deputy chief risk officer (CRO) Jin Yuen Yee will assume the role of CRO on April 1, following the retirement...

Feb 28, 2020 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets slammed again as virus fears cause global turmoil

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were hammered yet again on Friday, tracking a collapse in New York and Europe as the...

Feb 28, 2020 10:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy industrial property in Germany for 16.6m euros

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) will acquire a freehold light industrial/logistics...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.