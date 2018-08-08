You are here

Home > Technology

Baidu's billionaire CEO declares he can beat Google again

China's market has gone through "earth-shaking changes" since Google's departure, says Robin Li
Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180808_CFBAIDU_3525080.jpg
"If Google decides to return to China, we are very confident that we will PK once again and win again," Mr Li said, using a gaming term that's come to mean to compete against.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

THE billionaire founder of China's top internet search engine has declared he will fight fiercely and "win again" should Alphabet Inc's Google decide to return to the world's largest internet arena.

Baidu Inc chief executive officer Robin Li, responding for the first time to reports that the US search titan is plotting a return to a market it largely pulled out of in 2010, said on social media he's confident of eliminating Google if needed. Mr Li's post, to friends via his personal WeChat account, comes as Baidu's shares have slid about 6 per cent since a report that Google was designing a censored search engine to deploy in China within a year.

"If Google decides to return to China, we are very confident that we will PK once again and win again," he said, using a gaming term that's come to mean to compete against. "In 2010, when Google withdrew from China, its market share was declining and Baidu's market share had exceeded 70 per cent."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Google is looking at ways to re-enter China, home to the biggest pool of internet users, through a search app that complies with Chinese censorship as well as partnerships with local companies, people familiar with the matter have said. After withdrawing, most of its services were blocked in the country. News of a potential return have been met with resistance from employees and criticism from human rights advocates and lawmakers.

Mr Li also refer to a commentary by the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, which welcomed Google's return as long as it abided by local rules and regulations on censorship. Chinese tech giants are constantly censored with posts deemed harmful to social order quickly erased from public view.

But Mr Li argued China's market had gone through "earth-shaking changes" since Google's departure, adding that Chinese technology companies were now leaders in solving new problems.

"The world is copying from China," he posted. "This is something every company wanting to enter the China market must carefully consider and face." BLOOMBERG

Technology

New StarHub CEO: Don't expect V-shape revenue recovery

Combating financial crime with forensic technologies

Chinese tech 'wolf' Huawei stalks Apple and Samsung

Digitise services to meet client's expectations

Mobile service decline eats into StarHub's Q2 net profit, with earnings down by 22.8%

Where the Wall once cut through Berlin, a digital giant rises

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening