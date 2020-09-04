You are here

Home > Technology

Bezos, Musk lead tech wealth retreat as US$44b evaporates

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:02 AM

[NEW YORK] A banner streak of wealth gains came to an end Thursday for the world's richest technology billionaires.

The industry's 10 wealthiest people had US$44 billion erased from their collective net worths as US equities tumbled the most in almost three months over investor concerns about frothy valuations.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos led the way, dropping US$9 billion as shares of the e-commerce giant fell the most since June.

Elon Musk's net worth fell by US$8.5 billion as Tesla neared bear-market territory, marking his third-straight day of declines.

The reversal of fortunes underscores the ephemeral nature of paper wealth, particularly in a lofty market that at times seems divorced from economic realities.

SEE ALSO

Apple delays iPhone ad tracking changes that rattled industry

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Even as the pandemic inflicted record pain on economies around the globe, shrinking workforces and exacerbating hunger, some of the world's richest people notched extraordinary gains in personal wealth over the past month.

Both Mr Musk and Mark Zuckerberg became centibillionaires, with their fortunes regularly rising by more than US$4 billion in a day on surging shares of Tesla and Facebook Inc.

Mr Bezos, the world's richest person, became a centibillionaire twice over while his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, briefly achieved the title of world's richest woman.

Investors have piled into tech stocks this year as the companies' products benefitted from quarantining consumers turning to the web.

Even after Thursday's rout, the 500 richest people have together added US$830 billion in wealth this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The biggest gainer is Mr Bezos, who's up US$83 billion, and Mr Musk, whose fortune has soared almost US$69 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 07:15 PM
Consumer

Premier League's China dispute cuts off megamarket at worst time

[SYDNEY] The collapse of the English Premier League's broadcast deal in China has pulled the plug on the football...

Sep 4, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects unit taking advice on S$17.8 million letter of demand

BOUSTEAD Projects said on Friday that its wholly-owned unit Boustead Projects E&C received a letter of demand...

Sep 4, 2020 06:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas to reshape portfolio after quarterly loss

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state-owned energy giant Petroliam Nasional Berhad said on Friday it would reshape its...

Sep 4, 2020 06:42 PM
Real Estate

British watchdog starts probe into big homebuilders over leasehold practices

[BENGALURU] Britain's competition regulator on Friday launched an investigation into four of the country's biggest...

Sep 4, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.