You are here

Home > Technology

Bio Farma unable to determine Sinovac vaccine efficacy

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 4:47 PM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 11:47 PM

AK_f_0812.jpg
Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it was conducting on vaccines produced by the Chinese company Sinovac showed up to 97 per cent efficacy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said late on Tuesday the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac could not yet be determined, after previously saying that interim data showed 97 per cent efficacy. 

In a statement, Bio Farma said the interim report from the Phase III trial is expected to be available in January.

Bambang Heriyanto, an official at Bio Farma, said efficacy cannot be determined at this time, and it was necessary to wait for complete data.

Bio Farma had said earlier on Tuesday that clinical trial results showed the vaccine has 97 per cent efficacy.

Sinovac said last month that 97 per cent of healthy adults in one of the groups that received two shots of a lower dosage in its Phase I-II trial showed antibody-related immune response after taking its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A Sinovac spokesman said on Tuesday the company had not received efficacy readings from its CoronaVac Phase III clinical trials.

Brazil’s Butantan Institute biomedical center, which is also running a Phase III trial of CoronaVac, said last week that Sinovac was expected to publish efficacy results from its vaccine trials by Dec 15.

Bio Farma said that no one from its more than 1,600 volunteers showed serious side effects.
 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Apple launches US$550 over-ear headphones into crowded market

Tech startups raise record US$41b in Europe this year

Pandemic, though terrible, helped push digital financial revolution: Bill Gates

Squarespace talks to banks about plans for 2021 IPO

Second US judge blocks Commerce Department restrictions on TikTok

A giant in technology: Northern Ireland's international tech companies join SFFxSWITCH

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 productivity revised to 4.6% rate

[WASHINGTON] US worker productivity increased strongly in the third quarter, though the pace of growth was likely...

Dec 8, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

Apple could block apps that don't comply with new privacy feature

[STOCKHOLM] Apple threatened on Tuesday to remove apps from its widely-used App Store if they don't comply with an...

Dec 8, 2020 11:14 PM
Technology

Apple launches US$550 over-ear headphones into crowded market

[CUPERTINO] Apple launched its first over-ear headphones, entering a competitive market with rivals such as Bose and...

Dec 8, 2020 11:07 PM
Consumer

GE pours US$4b into balance sheet as cash flow rebounds

[BOSTON] General Electric poured US$4 billion into repairing its balance sheet, furthering steps to whittle down a...

Dec 8, 2020 10:58 PM
Garage

Antler, EF and 500 Startups join ESG's Startup SG Founder programme

STARTUP ecosystem players Antler, Entrepreneur First (EF) and 500 Startups have joined the Startup SG Founder...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Talent investor Entrepreneur First launches US$20m fund targeting Asian startups

Keppel Infrastructure Trust to acquire 80% of Philippine storage facility owner

ST Engineering liquidates dormant security unit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for