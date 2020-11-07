You are here

Home > Technology

Brazilian telecoms snub US official over Huawei 5G pressure

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 9:50 AM

nz_huawei_071141.jpg
Brazil's top four telecom companies have decide not to meet with a visiting senior US official who has advocated excluding China's Huawei Technologies Co from the Brazilian 5G equipment market, an industry source said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRASILIA] Brazil's top four telecom companies have decide not to meet with a visiting senior US official who has advocated excluding China's Huawei Technologies Co from the Brazilian 5G equipment market, an industry source said on Friday.

The carriers declined a US embassy invitation to meet on Monday in Sao Paulo with Keith Krach, US under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, the person in contact with telecom sector executives said.

"This invitation is not compatible with free-market choices that we are used to. We should be able to freely make our best financial decisions," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The invitation from US ambassador Todd Chapman was first reported by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, which together with the Valor Economico business daily said the companies preferred not to attend.

Telefonica Brasil, Grupo Oi, TIM Participações, controlled by Telecom Italia SpA and Claro, owned by Mexico's America Movil, each control between 19 per cent and 29 per cent of Brazil's wireless market.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

They already use Huawei equipment in preparation for the auctioning of spectrum concessions next year in Brazil and do not support a ban on Huawei sought by the US government.

The US embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The four carriers declined to comment.

The Trump administration has stepped up diplomatic pressure internationally to block the use of Huawei equipment, alleging that it could be used for spying by the Chinese state. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

"Huawei is the backbone of China's global surveillance," Mr Krach wrote in an op/ed article published in August in Brazil's O Globo newspaper.

Mr Krach said the US government and its partners were accelerating efforts to protect global economic security by restricting the involvement of Huawei in 5G networks.

"There are now more than 30 countries participating in the Clean Network," he wrote.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 09:18 AM
Transport

Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level

[PARIS] Europe's Airbus booked 72 jet deliveries in October, approaching last year's monthly pace for the first time...

Nov 7, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-tallying sites as Biden's lead solidifies

[PHILADELPHIA] Supporters of Joe Biden danced in the streets outside a ballot-counting centre in Philadelphia on...

Nov 7, 2020 08:27 AM
Life & Culture

Johnny Depp dropped from 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing 'wife beater' case

[LOS ANGELES] Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, days after losing a...

Nov 7, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Biden on the cusp of US election victory as Trump presses unfounded fraud claims

[WILMINGTON/WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to winning the White House on Friday, expanding his narrow...

Nov 7, 2020 07:39 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis

[PARIS] Rafael Nadal set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a comeback victory over Pablo...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is America becoming a failed state?

The data behind US presidential elections and markets

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

DoctorxDentist a bitter pill for practitioners; medical association steps in while threat of legal action brews

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for