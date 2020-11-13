You are here

Brothers build US$22b fortune on hope for Covid-19 vaccine

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 10:17 PM

AK_vax2_1311.jpg
The stock rally sparked by Pfizer's promising Covid-19 vaccine trial results boosted many investors' fortunes, but none so dramatically as a pair of German brothers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The stock rally sparked by Pfizer's promising Covid-19 vaccine trial results boosted many investors' fortunes, but none so dramatically as a pair of German brothers.

Andreas and Thomas Struengmann have collectively added about US$8 billion to their wealth this year thanks to...

