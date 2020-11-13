Brothers build US$22b fortune on hope for Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
[FRANKFURT] The stock rally sparked by Pfizer's promising Covid-19 vaccine trial results boosted many investors' fortunes, but none so dramatically as a pair of German brothers.
Andreas and Thomas Struengmann have collectively added about US$8 billion to their wealth this year thanks to...
