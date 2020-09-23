You are here

Home > Technology

BT boss to lead UK telco-equipment vendor task force

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 10:30 PM

[LONDON] Britain said a former boss of BT would lead a task force to advise on opening up the country's telecoms equipment market after China's Huawei was banned from participating in the UK's 5G rollout earlier this year.

Ian Livingston will help create a strategy to boost competition in the sector and build a more diverse telecoms supply chain, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on Wednesday.

Britain has previously allowed what it terms "high risk" telecom equipment vendors", notably Huawei, to participate in building infrastructure because of a lack of alternative suppliers.

The market is currently dominated by just three companies: Huawei, Norway's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

The task force will also include Clive Selley, the boss of BT's Openreach which operates Britain's national broadband network, and Vodafone UK CTO Scott Petty, as well as other industry experts.

SEE ALSO

Keppel, DBS ink deal to work on 5G and other digital business solutions for clients

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Britain's digital infrastructure minister Matt Warman said the task force would work closely with operators, vendors and suppliers.

It would look also for opportunities to cooperate with vendors who are not present in the British market, he added.

Mr Warman said the government remained committed to its target of delivering "gigabit-capable" broadband nationwide by 2025, although he said getting there would be "tough".

Britain in January said it would allow Huawei to supply up to 35 per cent of its non-core 5G network, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure from the United States, reversed that decision in July, saying the Chinese firm's equipment must be purged by the end of 2027.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

J&J kicks off final study of single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

NutryFarm gets SGX query after share price doubles

Amazon launches climate-friendly programme to help shop for sustainable products

E-commerce firm Zall to expand Singapore operations

Sony slides 2% as Microsoft flashes cash to boost games lineup

Acromec acquires remaining 40% stake in engineering firm

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to start legal action against Facebook, Google, Twitter over content

[BANGKOK] Thailand's digital ministry said on Wednesday it would start legal action against Facebook, Twitter and...

Sep 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Transport

Hyundai discussing concessions with EU regulators over Daewoo deal

[BRUSSELS] The world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings is discussing concessions with EU...

Sep 23, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

With Chinese mining operations stymied, AsiaPhos mulls business restructuring

CATALIST-LISTED phosphate miner AsiaPhos is weighing a restructuring exercise to restore its financial position, the...

Sep 23, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Nike lifts S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike hitting a record high following a...

Sep 23, 2020 09:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust manager U-turns on currency hedging for divestment deal

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) entered into a foreign-exchange forward contract on Wednesday over the sale of its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.