ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks
[SHANGHAI] TikTok owner ByteDance said on Thursday it has applied for a licence in China in line with the country's tech export requirements.
The application was submitted to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and the company is waiting for a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao account.
It did not say whether the application was related to an ongoing deal over its US operations, but China last month revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years, which experts said gave Beijing a say over any deal.
REUTERS
