You are here

Home > Technology

ByteDance in early talks to list Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong -sources

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:00 PM

file7ccsdc2ztgn1k4kp5emt.jpg
TikTok-owner ByteDance is in discussions internally and with investment banks to list its Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong, according to two people familiar with the situation.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] TikTok-owner ByteDance is in discussions internally and with investment banks to list its Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong, according to two people familiar with the situation.

ByteDance has discussed internally about the potential scenario and its representatives have met several investment banks in recent weeks to talk about such a possibility for Douyin, one of the people said, adding that the talks are very preliminary.

TikTok is not available in China and Douyin is TikTok's Chinese counterpart.

Investment banks have been doing research and analysis about a standalone IPO for Douyin, according to the second person.

A ByteDance spokeswoman declined to comment on behalf of the company and Douyin. The people declined to be named as the information isn't public.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's Mr DIY recoups sharp early losses in market debut

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Reuters reported in July that ByteDance studied the possibility to list its China business, including Douyin, in Hong Kong or Shanghai's STAR Board, against a backdrop of rising Sino-US tensions over its hit non-China video app TikTok.

ByteDance has been under pressure in the United States to sell the popular app's US arm. The White House contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government. People briefed on the matter do not expect any final agreement on TikTok before the election, Reuters has reported.

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on Sept 27 that barred the US Commerce Department from ordering app stores to remove the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app for download by new users.

Douyin, where users watch and upload short videos, is hugely popular in China. Douyin said it amassed 600 million daily active users as of August.

ByteDance's other Chinese operations include news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, work collaboration tool Feishu and video-streaming app Xigua.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Covid-19 vaccine produces immune response among elderly and young, AstraZeneca says

Samsung Group shares jump on speculation over dividend increases

New tie-up to promote mediation for intellectual property, tech disputes

Keppel to explore use of LNG, hydrogen to power floating data-centre park

Yinda Infocomm management in early talks regarding 'potential transaction'

Samsung affiliates' shares rise after death of Samsung Electronics chairman

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 04:52 PM
Technology

Covid-19 vaccine produces immune response among elderly and young, AstraZeneca says

[LONDON] The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces an immune response in both...

Oct 26, 2020 04:42 PM
Garage

Paint startup gush raises S$4.7m pre-Series A funding for R&D, expansion

SINGAPORE-BASED advanced-materials startup gush has raised close to S$4.7 million in a pre-Series A round to deepen...

Oct 26, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slump at open on virus resurgence

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Monday as the continent sees soaring cases of...

Oct 26, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

China: Stocks finish with losses

[SHANGHAI] Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory on Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while...

Oct 26, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Bayer to acquire Biotech AskBio for as much as US$4b

[FRANKFURT] Bayer agreed to acquire US biotech company Asklepios BioPharmaceutical for as much as US$4 billion,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singapore's industrial production up 24.2% in September on strong pharma output

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for