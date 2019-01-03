You are here

Carousell snags ex-SPH deputy marketing chief, ex-RedMart COO to boost SE Asia operations

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 3:51 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

AK_tsl_0301.jpg
ONLINE marketplace Carousell has appointed Tan Su Lin as its vice-president of operations, and Colin Bryar as adviser to its executive leadership team, the company announced on Thursday.
PHOTO: TAN SU-LIN

The two new senior hires come as the firm seeks to drive innovation to support growth and enhance user experience of its marketplace across the region, it said.

Launched in August 2012, Carousell began in Singapore and now has a presence in seven markets across Asia. The company is backed by Rakuten Ventures, 500 Startups and DBS, among others. 

Prior to joining Carousell, Ms Tan was deputy chief marketing officer and senior vice-president of sales strategy and operations at Singapore Press Holdings. She brings with her over two decades of leadership experience in digital strategy, marketing and the classified space.

In her new role, Ms Tan will lead teams to scale up operations in Singapore and the region. She reports to Carousell co-founder and CEO Quek Siu Rui.

Separately, Mr Bryar will focus on "identifying opportunities for faster growth, and providing a world-class customer experience for users across the region", Carousell said. 

According to the company, Mr Bryar has successfully led digital platform businesses for over 25 years in various leadership roles at Amazon and IMDb, and as chief operating office at Alibaba-owned RedMart. He also served as technical adviser to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for two years. 

Commenting on the new appointments, Carousell CEO Mr Quek said: "We are always on the lookout for world-class talent who shares our values and passion for solving meaningful problems with technology...

"Their collective experience and proven track record in transforming organisations amidst complex digital environments will be invaluable as we power through our next chapter of growth."

