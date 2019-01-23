You are here

Home > Technology

China drone maker DJI signals US$150m loss from graft

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190123_YPDJI_3675817.jpg
Privately held DJI said late last week it was "investigating a number of serious cases of corruption at the company leading to losses of more than one billion yuan (S$200 million) for 2018".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

CHINA'S SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, the world's largest maker of consumer drones, said employees inflating the cost of parts for personal gain led to incidents of suspected corruption that may have caused it to suffer a hit of almost US$150 million last year.

Privately held DJI said late last week it was "investigating a number of serious cases of corruption at the company leading to losses of more than one billion yuan (S$200 million) for 2018", in one of the largest cases of corruption involving a Chinese technology company.

On Monday, it offered some more details about the cases, pinning the blame on staff for inflating costs of parts. It also said in a statement it "did not incur a full-year loss in 2018".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Founded in 2006, Shenzhen-based DJI is one of a handful of Chinese consumer technology companies to successfully expand overseas, developing North America as its biggest market.

Speaking to Chinese online media outlet The Paper in December, DJI president Luo Zhenhua revealed that the company posted revenue of 18 billion yuan in 2017, 80 per cent of which came from outside of China.

According to an internal notice which begun circulating on Chinese social media on Friday, during an overhaul of management procedures DJI discovered that employees in several parts of its supply chain engaged in "corrupt behaviour" that caused prices to rise an average 20 per cent.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the contents of the document, which also said the company fired 45 individuals, most of whom were in research and development as well as procurement.

There has been a spate of cases in recent months in which Chinese tech companies have fired employees citing corruption.

Earlier this month, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co Ltd, which is backed by Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp and US ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies, announced it had fired over 80 employees as part of a corruption crackdown.

According to Didi, the dismissed individuals had primarily engaged in fraud, profiteering, or violating information security regulation.

And the president of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's video streaming service Youku stepped down and is believed to be talking to Chinese authorities as part of a potential corruption case, the company said in December. REUTERS

Technology

Trend Micro makes Singapore regional HQ, invests in new capabilities

Google fined 50m euros in EU data privacy breach

Just Eat CEO exits with threat from Uber, Deliveroo growing

WhatsApp limits forwarding to fight fake news

Tesla says it has quotes on batteries from Lishen, but no deal yet

Facebook to expand Ireland operations with 1,000 staff

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Plans to focus on health, infrastructure in budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening