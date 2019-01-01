You are here

Home > Technology

China ends 9-month freeze on video-game licensing

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA has approved 80 new video game titles in the first batch of licences granted by the media regulator after the end of a nine-month freeze.

The initial games were mostly local, mobile titles and didn't include any from industry giants Tencent Holdings Ltd or Netease Inc. The notice of approvals was posted online by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

China's gaming industry, which generates more than US$30 billion of revenue, has been hammered this year after regulators froze the approval process for new games, preventing companies from making money off hit titles. That threw Tencent into disarray, spurring its first profit drop in at least a decade and wiping about US$200 billion off its market value since a January peak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tencent gained as much as 1.4 per cent in Hong Kong. Although Tencent and Netease weren't in the initial batch of approvals, both "should benefit as the dust settles", Karen Chan, an analyst with Jefferies, wrote in a Dec 30 report.

Tencent and peers from South Korea to Japan have rallied after the official China Securities Journal reported that regulators had reviewed and passed an initial batch of online games. It cited Feng Shixin, deputy director of the Communist Party's influential propaganda department, telling an industry forum that the government was prepping licences for green-lit titles.

The suspension stemmed from Beijing's campaign to combat gaming addiction and a reshuffle of regulators, casting uncertainty over Tencent's main business. China's largest social media and gaming company - which remains barred from making money off global blockbusters such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - is said to be cutting its marketing budget to tide it over the dry spell.

Tencent distributes its own games as well as titles from external studios. Developers that supply the company include Capcom Co, Nexon Co, Activision Blizzard Inc and Electronic Arts Inc, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Must Read

doc73fktq6qlaf147zsvitf_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

doc73fjf68e6h0c4qduo65_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening