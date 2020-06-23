You are here

Home > Technology

China launches final satellite to complete rival to GPS

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 11:21 AM

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday launched the final satellite in its homegrown geolocation system designed to rival the US GPS network, marking a major step in its race for market share in the lucrative sector.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV of the launch in southwestern Sichuan province showed the rocket blast off against a backdrop of lush mountains as a small group of onlookers filmed on their phones.

The launch of the Beidou-3GEO3 satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was originally scheduled for last Tuesday but was delayed over unspecified "technical issues", China's space agency said.

Completing the satellite network makes China a key player in the billion-dollar geolocation services market, observers said.

Beidou - named after the Chinese term for the plough or "Big Dipper" constellation - is intended to rival the US's Global Positioning System (GPS), Russia's GLONASS and the European Union's Galileo.

SEE ALSO

US tightens rules on four more Chinese state 'propaganda' outlets

"I think the Beidou-3 system being operational is a big event," Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told AFP.

"This is a big investment from China and makes China independent of US and European systems."

China started building its global navigation system in the early 1990s to help cars, fishing boats and military tankers navigate using mapping data from the country's own satellites.

Now the service can be used on millions of mobile phones to find nearby restaurants, petrol stations or cinemas, to guide taxis and missiles and fly unmanned drones.

The coverage provided by Beidou, which has been in commercial use since 2012, was first limited to the Asia-Pacific region, but worldwide service has been available since 2018.

The system works on a network of about 30 satellites.

Around 120 countries including Pakistan and Thailand are using Beidou's services for port traffic monitoring, to guide rescue operations during disasters and other services, according to Chinese state media.

Beijing is counting on its trillion-dollar Belt and Road global infrastructure project to convince other participating countries to use its technology as it attempts to grab market share from GPS - although some experts have cast doubt on its ability to do so.

Mr McDowell told AFP he did not think Beidou would be able to "supplant GPS in the next 10 or even 20 years".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Vodafone invites pitches for US$2b tower IPO

Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook

New chips to bring Mac computers into iPhone ecosystem

Google adds fact-check to images

Nintendo cools mobile ambitions after Animal Crossing success

Need for speed: Japan supercomputer is world's fastest

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 11:14 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong economy gets a boost from staycations, dining deals

[HONG KONG] People walking through the Lan Kwai Fong area of Hong Kong over the weekend might have been surprised to...

Jun 23, 2020 11:10 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise as dealers focus on reopening over infections

[HONG KONG] Stocks mostly rose on Tuesday as investors continue to see the positives in the reopening of economies...

Jun 23, 2020 11:05 AM
Life & Culture

Dior revives fashion shows - but with no front row

[PARIS] French luxury label Christian Dior said on Monday it would press ahead with a calendar of fashion shows for...

Jun 23, 2020 10:53 AM
Technology

Vodafone invites pitches for US$2b tower IPO

[LONDON] Vodafone Group Plc has invited advisers to pitch for a role on the planned initial public offering of its...

Jun 23, 2020 10:48 AM
Consumer

Woolworths says it underpaid more staff, costs to hit annual profit

[BENGALURU] Woolworths Group Ltd said on Tuesday it had underpaid employees at its pub and hotels group ALH Hotels,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.