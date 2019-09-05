You are here

Home > Technology

China launches probe into viral face-swap app

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA'S technology industry overseer has begun an official inquiry into how the developers of viral face-swapping app Zao handle user data, responding to an online outcry over privacy.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology asked executives at Momo Inc to "rectify" the app, according to a statement posted to its official social media account. It asked Momo, better known as a developer of hookup and live-streaming services, to only collect and use personal data according to local laws.

The company should also assess security risks on new platforms and prevent the use of information in online fraud, according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Zao's developers said in a statement that they would abide by the laws, regulations and requirements of the authorities, and would implement higher standards to secure user data.

The app launched recently and went viral in the world's biggest smartphone market, topping the free downloads chart on China's Apple iOS store. It lets users upload a headshot of themselves and swap faces with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Marilyn Monroe in popular movie scenes. But delight at the prospect of becoming instant superstars turned sour as privacy implications sank in.

An earlier version of Zao's user agreement stated that the app had "permanent" rights to all user-generated content. The developers have since tweaked the terms and said they were addressing privacy issues. But Zao was deluged by a wave of negative reviews that sent its App Store rating to 1.9 stars out of 5 at one point.

"When the initial freshness of the play fades, we think users are likely to quickly become bored and we are unsure how the company plans to retain its users," CICC analyst Natalie Wu wrote in a note on Tuesday. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Old money, young talent a potent mix to take Singapore's deep-tech scene forward: panellists

China shoppers adopt facial recognition payment technology

Hacker linked to WikiLeaks says he's been brought to Virginia for testimony

Chinese shoppers adopt facial payments in cashless drive

Samsung's Galaxy Fold will go on sale on Sept 6 in South Korea: source

Twitter CEO hack highlights dangers of 'SIM swap' fraud

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly