You are here

Home > Technology

China's cyber watchdog punishes live-streaming sites for 'low taste'

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 2:36 PM

[HONG KONG] China's cyber watchdog has penalised several of the country's leading live-streaming and video platforms for spreading "low taste" content, reprimanding women wearing low cut clothes and men for indecent dancing and using foul language.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a notice posted on Tuesday that there is an "unhealthy phenomenon" prevalent among the 31 major livestreaming sites in the country.

CAC said 10 firms, including Bilibili, Tencent-backed Huya, Douyu, Bytedance's ixigua and Baidu's quanminxiaoshipin, would be asked to freeze main channel updates, stop new user registrations, and revamp their platforms before a deadine.

It also called on them to punish platform supervisors and to blacklist "delinquent livestreamers", depending on the seriousness of the violations.

It also said some platforms are using online learning to promote video games, and fail to censor "illegal information" on its comments section.

SEE ALSO

China launches final satellite to complete rival to GPS

The government heavily regulates its cyberspace and often scrubs content like violence, pornography, or politically sensitive speeches or commentary from social media.

Earlier this month CAC took issue with Sina Weibo over separate matter, ordering it to disable some features for a week.

The action came after some Sina Weibo users complained their posts were being censored, after the relationship between a senior executive in the Alibaba Group and a prominent social media influencer came under scrutiny.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Hyundai Motor, LG Chem considering EV battery joint venture in Indonesia: source

China launches final satellite to complete rival to GPS

Vodafone invites pitches for US$2b tower IPO

Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook

New chips to bring Mac computers into iPhone ecosystem

Google adds fact-check to images

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 02:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags US$102m worth of new orders

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Tuesday said it has obtained new orders for four vessels worth around US$102 million,...

Jun 23, 2020 02:31 PM
Garage

Gojek to announce layoffs this week: sources

[JAKARTA] Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek is set to announce layoffs this week, sources told Reuters...

Jun 23, 2020 02:25 PM
Life & Culture

Hallstatt, Austria's Alpine jewel, debates post-corona tourism

[HALLSTAT, Austria] Only a few months ago residents of the impossibly picturesque Austrian village of Hallstatt were...

Jun 23, 2020 02:16 PM
Consumer

Turkey strives to revive virus-hit tourist sector

[ANTALYA, Turkey] In normal times, tourists must rise at dawn to secure a free sunbed on the beach in Antalya, a...

Jun 23, 2020 02:12 PM
Banking & Finance

China-backed AIIB approves US$1b in two loans for Indonesia's virus battle

[BEIJING] The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved US$1 billion in two loans to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.