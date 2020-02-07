You are here

Home > Technology

China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store: sources

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 10:27 AM

AB_xiaomi_070220.jpg
China's Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google's Play store.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHENZHEN, China] China's Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google's Play store.

The four companies are ironing out kinks in what is known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). The platform aims to make it easier for developers of games, music, movies and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The GDSA was initially aiming to launch in March, sources said, although it is not clear how that will be affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

A prototype website says the platform will initially cover nine "regions" including India, Indonesia and Russia.

Oppo and Vivo are both owned by Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics.

SEE ALSO

Chinese chip makers keep factories humming despite coronavirus outbreak

Huawei, Oppo and Vivo declined to comment for this story. A Xiaomi spokesman denied Huawei's involvement and said the GDSA "solely serves to facilitate the uploading of apps by developers to respective app stores of Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo simultaneously. There's no competing interest between this service and the Google Play store."

Google, whose services are banned in China, earned about US$8.8 billion globally from the Play store in 2019, said Katie Williams, an analyst at Sensor Tower. Google also sells content such as movies, books and apps on the Play store and collects a 30 per cent commission.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

"By forming this alliance each company will be looking to leverage the others' advantages in different regions, with Xiaomi's strong user base in India, Vivo and Oppo in South-east Asia, and Huawei in Europe," said Nicole Peng, the vice-president of Mobility at Canalys.

"Secondly, it's to start to build some more negotiation power against Google," she added.

Together the four companies made up 40.1 per dent of global handset shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the consultancy IDC. While Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have full access to Google services in international markets, Huawei lost access for new devices last year after the US barred American suppliers from selling goods and service to it, citing national security.

Chinese vendors are trying to capture a greater share of software and services as hardware sales slow, said Will Wong, a smartphone analyst with IDC.

"App store, pre-loading apps, advertisements and gaming are areas that could generate new revenue," he said.

Huawei is also moving away from Google by developing its own Harmony OS as an alternative.

The GDSA's website includes the logo of Wanka Online , a Hong Kong-listed Android "ecosystem" platform next to a contact for the GDSA's General Secretariat. Wanka declined to confirm its involvement.

The GDSA might be able to attract some app developers by providing more exposure than the already crowded Play store, and the new platform could provide better monetary incentives, analysts said.

"By making it simple for developers to increase their reach across multiple app stores, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi stand to attract more developers and, ultimately, more apps," said Ms Williams.

However, managing the alliance may be a challenge Ms Peng said. "The execution is difficult as its hard to say which company is pulling more weight and investing more in it. We haven't seen the alliance model work well in the past."

REUTERS

Technology

Pinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates

Google Maps marks 15-year milestone with new features

US should buy control of Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: attorney general

Huawei files suit against Verizon, alleging unauthorised patent use

Record-breaking US astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Alphabet misses Wall Street's Q4 targets

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

Argentine government struggling to reduce poverty and debt

[TIGRE, Argentina] With Argentina suffocated by debt, the government has turned to food stamps, price controls and...

Feb 7, 2020 10:19 AM
Consumer

Casino operator Melco drops Crown deal as coronavirus hits travel

[BENGALURU] Melco Resorts & Entertainment has pulled the plug on a stake purchase in Australia's Crown Resorts...

Feb 7, 2020 10:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shell to build its first solar farm in Australia

[MELBOURNE] Oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it plans to build its first utility-scale solar farm...

Feb 7, 2020 10:09 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares struggle as investors book profits; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares declined on Friday as investors booked profits after three sessions of gains amid...

Feb 7, 2020 09:54 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost reports 39% drop in Q3 earnings

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) saw a 39.3 per cent slump in net profit to S$30.5 million for its third quarter ended Dec...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly