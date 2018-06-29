You are here

Home > Technology

China's ZTE still in limbo over US Commerce ban

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 8:36 AM

BP_ZTE_290618_59.jpg
The US Department of Commerce still has not worked out the details necessary for lifting the ban on China's ZTE Corp, a spokesman said on Thursday, even though an official last week said the final steps would be taken in a "couple of days".
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The US Department of Commerce still has not worked out the details necessary for lifting the ban on China's ZTE Corp, a spokesman said on Thursday, even though an official last week said the final steps would be taken in a "couple of days".

"The department continues to work with ZTE," the Commerce spokesman said. He declined to comment on the cause of the delay.

ZTE, China's No 2 telecommunications equipment maker, did not respond to requests for comment.

ZTE, which makes smart phones and networking gear, ceased major operations after the Commerce Department banned it from buying US-origin goods in April for breaking an agreement reached after the company violated US sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ZTE last year paid US$892 million in civil and criminal penalties and pleaded guilty in federal court in Texas in connection with the activity.

In a new June 7 settlement, ZTE agreed to pay an additional US$1 billion penalty and put US$400 million in an escrow account to regain access to American-made components.

The escrow account is designed to allow the United States to access the money in the event ZTE violates the latest settlement, which also requires the company to install a new board and management, among numerous other conditions.

Last Friday, a Commerce Department official told Reuters that ZTE was expected to deposit the US$400 million in an escrow account in the "next couple of days". The official said that was the last step before the ban could be lifted.

Terms of the escrow agreement were in the process of being finalised, sources told Reuters last Friday.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department spokesman said the department was still working with ZTE toward completion of the US$400 million in escrow and the lifting of the ban.

Members of the US Congress have raised questions about the settlement, citing ZTE's ties to the Chinese government and calling it a national security threat. The ZTE ban also has come up in trade negotiations between the United States and China.

REUTERS

Technology

Messaging app firm Kakao seeks partners for its blockchain venture

Was oBike just building to sell?

Clearbridge Health plans IPO spin-off for associate

Apple gets 2nd supplier for OLED iPhone screens

Apple, Samsung settle US patent dispute

Amazon plans startup delivery services for its own packages

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

BP_Asean_290618_6.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening