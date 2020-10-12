You are here

Home > Technology

Chinese app to vault over Great Firewall blocked

360 Security's Tuber browser, that appeared to be legal, has been removed from mobile app stores
Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

AN APP backed by Chinese cybersecurity giant 360 Security Technology that helped users vault over Beijing's Great Firewall was blocked and removed from mobile stores last Saturday.

The Tuber browser, which let mainland users visit blocked sites from Google to Facebook, stopped functioning last Saturday afternoon and could no longer be located on the app store run by Huawei Technologies. It was unclear which agency ordered its removal, which came after Chinese users on social media hailed their newfound ability to peruse content from YouTube videos to Instagram photos without an illegal virtual private network (VPN).

Tuber's removal may have ended what many Chinese users saw as a state-sanctioned window to the wider Internet arena. Beijing maintains rigid control over its Internet sphere, requiring companies from Tencent Holdings to TikTok owner ByteDance to censor and scrub content critical of the government or its policies.

Tuber initially appeared to provide the nation's 904 million online users the ability to legally visit overseas websites and browse foreign social media, much of which is barred. It required mobile number registration, giving developers the ability to track activity because all smartphone numbers in the country are linked to unique Chinese identification.

SEE ALSO

China aims to cool yuan's surge by reducing cost of shorting

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A public relations employee at 360 Security declined to provide immediate comment. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which regulates the Internet, did not respond to calls and e-mails from Bloomberg News on Saturday.

"Presumably the government heard about it and asked the stores to take it down," said Rich Bishop, chief executive officer (CEO) of AppInChina, a publisher of international apps in the Chinese market.

Mainland Chinese commonly use VPNs to bypass the Great Firewall - the name given to the blockade of an array of foreign Internet services from Gmail to Twitter that has stood for over a decade. Beijing regularly cracks down on illegal VPN services, eliminating such apps from the stores of both Alphabet Inc's Android and Apple's iOS.

Before it was removed, Tuber was downloaded five million times from Huawei's app store. It had been available for download since at least late September, said online posts. There are numerous WeChat posts on it, and a reporter from state media outlet Global Times promoted the app in a Twitter post. Tuber was made available only for Android phones, showed its website.

Tuber appeared to censor some content, including on YouTube. A search of President Xi Jinping's name in Chinese yielded only seven video clips uploaded by three accounts claiming to be television stations in Shanghai, Tianjin and Macau. Searching for Mr Xi's name in English yielded no results at all.

The parent company of Tuber's developer is controlled by billionaire and tech mogul Zhou Hongyi, who delisted his security company Qihoo 360 from New York in 2016 and aligned himself with China's national interests. The US Department of Commerce in May sanctioned two of his companies among 24 entities it said posed national security concerns.

Wang Huiyao, president of the Beijing-based think-tank Centre for China and Globalisation, said he remained confident Chinese leaders will eventually open up cyberspace - to an extent. "The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently launched an initiative which promotes cross-border data flows," he said. "It makes sense for Beijing to lift restrictions of some selected sites as a way to send out a positive signal to the international community." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

UK data centre market continues to grow despite Brexit worry

US sanctions turn up heat but Huawei can still serve European 5G clients

UK data centre market continues to grow despite Brexit worry

Twitter will turn off some features to fight election misinformation

Microsoft to let most employees work remotely for up to half their weekly working hours

AMD said to be in talks to buy rival Xilinx in US$30b deal

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 11, 2020 09:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

[RIYADH] National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, agreed to buy rival Samba Financial...

Oct 11, 2020 07:26 PM
Government & Economy

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

[SINGAPORE] A new task force will be formed to study how to raise the wages of low-income workers and push...

UPDATED 8 hours 39 min ago
Oct 11, 2020 05:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

HYFLUX has asked its Middle Eastern suitor Utico to address concerns flagged by creditor groups before a virtual...

Oct 11, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

[SINGAPORE] One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds said "divisive trends" in areas such as economics,...

Oct 11, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans mainly unconcerned with foreign workers, poll shows

[SINGAPORE] A majority of Singaporeans aren't concerned about the presence of foreigners in the city-state even as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for