Cisco sets up cybersecurity centre of excellence, first SE Asian co-innovation hub in Singapore

TECH giant Cisco launched on Friday its first South-east Asian Co-innovation Centre in Singapore to work on regional issues in cybersecurity and the Internet of Things.

The company also set up its Cisco Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCX) here to boost its Asia-Pacific threat intelligence research and security incidence response capabilities.

The CCX comprises a new threat intelligence headquarters and security operations centre. Cisco said it will partner with the government, industry players and universities to improve national cybersecurity and nurture talent in Singapore.

Both the co-innovation centre and the CCX are located at Cisco's office in Mapletree Business City.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the Economic Development Board, said that Singapore welcomes global technology leaders like Cisco to deepen their presence here.

Cisco's new facilities will "not only build new digital capabilities in Singapore for the Asia-Pacific region, but also provide opportunities for Singaporeans to work with the best minds in Cisco", he said in a press release.

The move represents Cisco's commitment to innovation in Singapore, added Irving Tan, the company's chief of operations, in the release.