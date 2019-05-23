Citic Telecom CPC names Derek Ung as new sales head for Singapore

CITIC Telecom International CPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed telco Citic Telecom International Holdings, has appointed Derek Ung as the general manager of enterprise sales for Singapore.

Citic Telecom CPC provides businesses with information and communications technology (ICT), such as Internet access, cloud computing, and information security.

In his new role, Mr Ung will focus on new strategic initiatives to expand the region’s sales and marketing efforts, as well as establish new partnerships to expand its channel.

The company said on Thursday that Mr Ung has more than 20 years of experience selling “high-value solutions” and a track record of building “high-performance sales teams” in the Asia region. He also has experience in global services management and customer relationships to help them reach their organisational objectives.

Jacky Kwok, chief commercial officer of Citic Telecom CPC, said: “Mr Ung’s strategic understanding of mainland China, Asia Pacific and Europe, combined with his vertical market expertise will foster increased support for channel partners and customers in the region.”

“With his extensive experience in driving go-to-market strategies for ICT solutions in emerging markets, we are confident Derek will help us to expand our South-east Asia market share and channel partner portfolio,” Mr Kwok added.

Before joining Citic Telecom CPC, Mr Ung held senior positions at international corporations, including Bigmind and BT Global Services.