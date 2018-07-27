You are here

Home > Technology

Coming soon: smarter sex dolls that move naturally

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180727_SEX_DOLL_3513431.jpg
WMDOLL makes sex dolls that can answer simple questions and whose appearance can be customised.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Zhongshan

AMID Beijing's push to turn the country into an artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse and embed the technology in all facets of life, some Chinese entrepreneurs are taking the expertise to a new frontier: sex dolls.

WMDOLL, a big sex doll maker based in Guangdong, launched what it calls AI-powered dolls at end of 2016. They offer features ranging from simple conversation to moving eyes, arms and torsos. Customers can personalise their dolls by choosing various appearance options including height, hairstyle and eye colour.

AI features on the dolls are still very basic: They can answer questions but cannot hold longer conversations. The doll uses vocabulary by connecting to a database supported by Chinese tech giant Baidu.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm admits improving the features has been difficult partly because experts aren't interested in putting much effort into developing AI technology for adult products.

"Of course we're not expecting to make our AI dolls that human-like, after all we're just making adult products," said Liu Ding, WMDOLL product manager.

"But we will surely add more advanced technologies, such as making the limbs move more naturally."

WMDOLL has sold more than 20 of the AI dolls, which are priced between 10,000 yuan (S$2,007) and 50,000 yuan, compared with their annual sales of 20,000 dolls.

The company hopes the AI dolls will eventually take off with overseas customers - exports account for 80 per cent of its sales, and half of its exports go to the US. REUTERS

Technology

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Nine buys Fairfax in Australian media shake-up

Hong Kong clinics get set for surge in mainland visitors amid China vaccine scandal

Europe's consumer-goods giants cut costs, shed underperformers

Facebook to add Shaq show and singing contest to video lineup

India's CBI to investigate Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data theft

Editor's Choice

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening