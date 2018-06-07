You are here
NEW INVESTMENTS
Continental opens its third R&D building in Singapore
Facility aims to enhance creativity and innovation; expansion will also boost firm's employment figures
Singapore
TECHNOLOGY company and automotive supplier Continental has opened its third research and development (R&D) building in Singapore with the goal of meeting the demand of growing engineering capacities driven by the worldwide business expansion, particularly in Asia.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg