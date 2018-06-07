You are here

Continental opens its third R&D building in Singapore

Facility aims to enhance creativity and innovation; expansion will also boost firm's employment figures
Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

Technology company and automotive supplier Continental has opened its third research and development (R&D) building in Singapore with the goal of meeting the demand of growing engineering capacities driven by the worldwide business expansion, particularly in Asia.
Singapore

