You are here

Home > Technology

CoronaCoin - Digital coin that lets traders cash in on novel coronavirus outbreak

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

CRYPTOCURRENCY developers have created a digital coin that allows traders to bet on the novel coronavirus epidemic, based on how many people fall ill or die.

Called the CoronaCoin, its supply will diminish every two days based on the rate of new cases, according to its website - suggesting its price could move higher the more people the virus kills.

The novel coronavirus epidemic is becoming global, with six new countries reporting their first cases on Friday and the World Health Organization raising its global spread and impact alert to "very high".

Latest WHO figures indicate more than 82,000 people have been infected, with more than 2,700 deaths in China and 57 deaths in 46 other countries.

SEE ALSO

Paris' Louvre Museum closed as staff walk out over coronavirus

The rapid spread of the virus, which emerged in China in December, has stoked a frenzied selloff in global markets, with the three major US stock indexes on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Total supply for the CoronaCoin is based on the world population, and tokens will be burnt once every 48 hours based on the number of those that have been infected or have died, according to its website.

"Some people speculate a large portion of the supply will be burned due to the spread of the virus, so they invest," Sunny Kemp, a user who identified himself as one of the developers, said in a chat on messaging app Telegram.

Mr Kemp said the team comprised seven developers with more coming on board. He declined to identify others, but said they were located mostly in Europe.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are digital currencies that rely on advanced cryptography to validate their transactions. The nascent asset class has been plagued by frequent price crashes and scams.

Transactions are recorded through a digital ledger called blockchain. The CoronaCoin blockchain documents the spread of the virus and the token can be bought and sold on some online exchanges, such as Saturn.Network, according to Mr Kemp. Around 20 per cent of supply will be allocated for donation monthly to the Red Cross using a well-known cryptocurrency payments processor, Mr Kemp said.

Some users of social media platform Reddit users criticised the token.

"Frankly, this is amoral," said one.

"Tasteless," commented another.

"This is why we can't have nice things," wrote a third.

Asked whether the token could be seen as morbid, Mr Kemp said: "There are currently active pandemic bonds issued by the WHO.

How is that different?" REUTERS

Technology

Social networks on the back foot in US as digital campaigns expand tactics

Activist investor wants to oust Twitter chief Dorsey: media

Amazon defers 'non-essential' moves even in US as corporate travel bans spread

Google cancels internal conference over coronavirus concerns

Virus game 'Plague' app pulled in China

Netlink NBN Trust, vendor end project for support systems

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 05:52 AM
Life & Culture

Paris' Louvre Museum closed as staff walk out over coronavirus

[PARIS] Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at...

Mar 1, 2020 11:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion Holdings reaches agreement with white knight

TROUBLED offshore and marine group Ezion Holdings has on Feb 28 reached a new conditional debt conversion and...

Mar 1, 2020 06:36 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia's PM; Mahathir calls for urgent Parliament sitting as PH resistance continues

KUALA LUMPUR

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.