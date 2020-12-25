Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt sued by investor over botched launch

CD Projekt, the Polish video-game publisher of Cyberpunk 2077, was sued by an investor who claims the company misled him about the potential of the error-plagued game whose botched release this month caused shares to dive.

[LOS ANGELES] CD Projekt, the Polish video-game publisher of Cyberpunk 2077, was sued by an investor who claims the company misled him about the potential of the error-plagued game whose botched release this month caused shares to dive.

Andrew Trampe sued Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles and seeks to represent other investors who bought the company's securities.

CD Projekt failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was "virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs", according to the complaint.

As a result, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and the company were forced to offer full refunds for the game, according to the complaint.

The company's American depositary receipts fell 25 per cent in the three days after Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Dec 10. They fell another 16 per cent after Sony removed the game from its Playstation store on Dec 18.

CD Projekt representatives didn't respond to an emailed request for comment, sent after regular business hours.

BLOOMBERG