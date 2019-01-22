Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

CYBERSECURITY giant Trend Micro has launched its new Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) headquarters in Singapore.

Located at Suntec City Tower 4, the 12,000 square feet office will house a new managed detection and response (MDR) security operations centre.

The centre will be part of Trend Micro's MDR operations across North America, Europe, and South-east Asia.

Trend Micro's new office also comprises an executive briefing centre to host cybersecurity briefing sessions for customers and government officials in the AMEA region.

As part of its efforts to groom talent, Trend Micro is bringing its Certification Program in IT Security to Singapore. South-east Asian graduates from computer science-related majors can apply to the programme from the second half of this year.

Singapore is the perfect location for Trend Micro's regional headquarters, given the country's "strong vision for cybersecurity for the next 10 years" and diverse talent pool, said Dhanya Thakkar, AMEA vice-president at Trend Micro.

“With Singapore serving as the command post, we hope to foster closer collaboration between different teams in AMEA, serve our regional customers better, and tap into unexplored growth opportunities the region has to offer," he said in a press statement.