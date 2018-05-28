You are here
DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
Integrated payment system within Carousell app will allow buyers to make payments without using third-party fund transfer platforms or meet-ups
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S largest bank, DBS, has emerged as more than just a financial investor in Carousell. DBS will work with the online classifieds startup to build and implement the latter's new mobile wallet, CarouPay, The Business Times has learnt.
This comes as DBS announced
