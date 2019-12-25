You are here

Home > Technology

Dell to explore buying the rest of Secureworks: sources

Wed, Dec 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Chicago

DELL Technologies Inc, the computer company founded by Michael Dell, is considering buying the remaining outstanding shares in cybersecurity services operator Secureworks Corp, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company is exploring making an offer for the remaining 13.8 per cent of shares it doesn't own of Secureworks and fully consolidating the business, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A Secureworks takeover would be a departure from Dell's earlier plan to sell its stake in the company, the people added. Representatives for Dell and Secureworks declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Atlanta, Georgia-based Secureworks, which was founded in 1998, manages and outsources security services for corporate clients, according to its website. The company has been trying to develop its own cybersecurity and analytics software.

SEE ALSO

Dell beats profit estimates on higher desktop sales, shares surge

Dell owns 86.2 per cent of Secureworks by holding the entirety of the company's Class B shares as of Nov 1, according to a filing. It also controls 98.4 per cent of the company's voting power.

Secureworks shares jumped 11.8 per cent to US$16.97 on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of US$1.4 billion. Dell shares were up 1.2 per cent at US$50.83.

Dell originally bought Secureworks in 2011, before taking the business public through an initial public offering in 2016. Secureworks shares are up slightly since its IPO and are down about 13 per cent this year.

Since Dell listed its shares again on the public market in 2018, it has looked to reorganise its portfolio. Last month, it began exploring a sale of RSA Security, in a deal it hopes could fetch more than US$1 billion. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Singapore-based Sea Ltd outshines Alibaba, JD.com in US stock market

What the smartphone has wrought

ByteDance has no sale plans for TikTok, media report untrue: internal note

Decade in review: What the smartphone has wrought

Sony can't make image sensors fast enough to keep up with demand

ToTok app pulled after report it was spying tool

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 06:58 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand narrows CPI target amid subdued price pressures

[BANGKOK] Thailand will narrow its inflation target from next year as consumer-price growth remains subdued in the...

Dec 24, 2019 06:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks end the day lower

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9.9 points...

Dec 24, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 24, 2019 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Abe asks South Korea to take steps to resolve bilateral row

[CHENGDU] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday it is South Korea's responsibility to come up with...

Dec 24, 2019 05:53 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's nuclear regulator approves permanent shutdown of 2nd-oldest reactor

[SEOUL] South Korea's nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently shut down the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly