You are here

Home > Technology

Dell to let Apple users control iphones from their laptop

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 10:30 PM

file6y2dusv112q95ykpgz7.jpg
Dell Technologies Inc is trying to make its laptops more attractive to iPhone users.
internet

[LOS ANGELES] Dell Technologies Inc is trying to make its laptops more attractive to iPhone users.

The Round Rock, Texas-based computer maker said on Thursday it is releasing software that will let users mirror their iPhone's screen on Dell laptops.

The feature will roll out in coming months as an update to Dell's Mobile Connect software, which added similar functionality for Android handsets in 2018. The update, will also let Dell users drag photos, videos and other files from their iPhone to their PC. The software requires the download of an iPhone app and works with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops running Windows 10.

People using Mobile Connect with an iPhone were previously able to get notifications and send texts. Dell said more than 150 million calls and texts have been sent via the software, with half of those happening via Apple Inc devices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dell, the third-largest PC maker, sees the software as a way to get more people to buy its products. Apple has offered deep integration between its Mac computers and iPhones for years, including easy file transfers, messaging and calls, but does not offer a screen mirroring feature.

SEE ALSO

Singapore is 3rd in Asia-Pacific for nurturing women entrepreneurs

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Hong Kong bourse discussing second listing with Trip.com, Netease: sources

NEC Asia Pacific picks ex-NCS exec to manage Singapore ops

China tech industry straps in for more turbulence after a wild 2019

Japan loves robots, but getting them to do human work isn't easy

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance unveils online store in challenge to Amazon

HR nous will make or break CEOs' tech ambitions

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 09:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sinopipe terminates RTO deal because certain conditions unmet

PIPE maker and distributor Sinopipe Holdings on Thursday said that it has terminated a proposed acquisition of...

Jan 2, 2020 09:52 PM
Government & Economy

US job cuts at lowest since July 2018 as labour market holds up

[WASHINGTON] US employers last month announced the fewest job cuts since July 2018 as the labour market remained...

Jan 2, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Cheung Woh, Willas-Array expect losses for current fiscal periods

TWO Mainboard-listed companies issued profit guidances on Thursday evening.

Jan 2, 2020 09:24 PM
Transport

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

[BEIRUT] Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese...

Jan 2, 2020 09:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Denmark sources record 47% of power from wind in 2019

[COPENHAGEN] Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record boosted...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly