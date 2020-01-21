You are here

Home > Technology

Digital bank software provider Backbase opens regional HQ in Singapore

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 11:56 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

NETHERLANDS-BASED digital banking software provider Backbase has opened its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, it said on Tuesday.

It is seeking to strengthen its regional footprint and ensure greater proximity to clients and businesses in the Asia-Pacific.

The firm said there is a rising demand for fintech solutions in the region underpinned by the rapid adoption of technology, as well as a segment of consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) underserved by traditional banking solutions.

"These factors, coupled with the economic potential of the region, sets a strong foundation for financial institutions to adopt a digital-first approach in providing customised services," it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Founded in 2003, Backbase has worked with global banks such as Citibank, HSBC, Barclays and Goldman Sachs.

SEE ALSO

PhillipCapital sets sights on new growth areas, diversification

It recently launched Backbase-as-a-Service, a managed cloud platform service that covers Backbase's portfolio of banking products.

"Digital disruption is occurring at every level in the banking industry. Banks and neo-banks must now think in new and innovative ways, or risk becoming a mere back-office utility," said Jouk Pleiter, chief executive officer of Backbase.

In a bid to liberalise the banking industry, the Monetary Authority of Singapore had announced last year that it would issue up to two digital full bank licences that allow access to retail deposits, and up to three digital wholesale bank licences catering to SMEs and other non-retail segments.

The regulator on Jan 7 announced that it had received 21 digital bank applications - seven for the full bank licences and 14 for the wholesale licences.

Successful applicants will be announced in mid-2020.

Technology

Apple partner Pegatron to set up production in Vietnam

Canada court starts extradition hearing of Huawei executive

Samsung Electronics veteran to lead world's top phone business

Tech revolution could worsen global inequality: WEF

Tech revolution could worsen global inequality

ByteDance readying assault on Tencent's mobile gaming kingdom

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 02:51 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares halt 5-session winning run as investors lock in gains

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped their record-breaking run over five sessions on Tuesday as investors booked...

Jan 21, 2020 02:42 PM
Consumer

Tencent strikes back at ByteDance with WeChat short-video trial

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings Ltd is planning a major update to its ubiquitous WeChat messaging app to stave off up-...

Jan 21, 2020 02:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Brookfield, Temasek still in the running for Thyssenkrupp's 15b euro elevator unit

[LONDON] Embattled steel giant Thyssenkrupp AG has narrowed the list of bidders for its elevator unit, which is...

Jan 21, 2020 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in recent gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei...

Jan 21, 2020 01:45 PM
Garage

Grab to slash user rewards, tighten redemption from March

IN an apparent cost-cutting move, Grab is set to reduce the number of points users can earn on a transaction, in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly