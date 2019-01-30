You are here

Technology

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 9:33 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg

SIN12-Render 1-Lrg.jpg
Data centre provider Digital Realty Trust on Wednesday announced it had acquired another site in Loyang on a long-term lease to develop its third facility in Singapore.
ARTIST'S IMPRESSION COURTESY OF DIGITAL REALTY

The site spans 12,800 square metres and is adjacent to Digital Realty’s second Singapore facility, Digital Loyang I, at Loyang Drive. Its first data centre is located in Jurong West.

The new Digital Loyang II data centre is expected to go fully operational by the third quarter of 2020, "marking a significant expansion and further development" of its Loyang connected campus, the company said in a media release.

US-based Digital Realty - among the world’s largest owners, developers and operators of data centres - said its latest facility will be located less than 25 kilometres from Singapore’s central business district and will provide up to 50 megawatts (MW) of critical power capacity to regional and global customers.

The multi-story facility will offer a total footprint of 34,000 sq m and "will ultimately broaden opportunities for more international companies to expand their core digital assets into the key Singapore market", said Digital Realty.

Its existing Digital Loyang I facility and planned new Loyang data centre are also strategically located close to the Changi North Cable landing station, a key sub-sea internet landing station into the Singapore market, the firm added. 

Said Digital Realty chief executive officer A. William Stein: “Singapore has traditionally been a key hub for our global footprint, and given its robust existing infrastructure and strong support for digital transformation, it remains a leading destination for customers from around the world."

