You are here

Home > Technology

Dotcom ghosts haunt emerging stocks as tech profits stall

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 3:37 PM

[LONDON] The deepest bear market since the financial crisis in developing-nation technology stocks probably has further to run as earnings disappoint and analysts slash their profit estimates.

Companies in the MSCI emerging-market tech gauge are missing earnings forecasts for the first time in almost 18 months, based on 12-month rolling data. Combined with deepening trade tensions, that's leading analysts to cut their profit forecasts for an industry dominated by Taiwanese semiconductor makers and Chinese Internet firms.

Emerging-market tech stocks have slumped 29 per cent since Jan 26, leading a 24 per cent decline in the broader MSCI EM Index. The selloff looks remarkably similar to the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s and subsequent bust in 2000. The equity gauge was then dominated by Asian technology companies, like it is now, and witnessed widespread losses when their exuberance faded as the Federal Reserve began tightening under then chair Alan Greenspan.

"The pain will continue until the Fed stops its quantitative tightening," said Julian Brigden, a hedge-fund consultant at Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, who made a prescient bet against developing-nation stocks within two days of their 2015 high.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What we really need is a capitulation trade - where you push down equities to the point where the Fed stops hiking. That doesn't look likely."

Chinese semiconductors and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd are among the most vulnerable amid the global tech selloff, according to Patricia Perez-Coutts, a Toronto-based fund manager at Westwood Management Corp.

Meanwhile, shares from Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd to NetEase Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co have been unfairly punished and look attractive at current valuations, she said.

"They're already cheap, but it doesn't feel like markets will reward them just yet," Ms Perez-Coutts said.

"If there's vulnerability, it's associated with the whims of the market, which in many cases should be ignored because they're not discerning between one company and another. They're stampeding out."

The resemblance between now and the dotcom era suggests that the technology-led slump can continue for almost another year. While that takes us into the realm of speculation, it's easy to see that there's little upside to this group of equities, based on valuation and earnings.

At 12.2 times projected earnings, the technology sub-group trades at a 17 per cent premium to broader emerging markets as of Tuesday. At the same time, profit estimates for the MSCI EM Information Technology Index over the next year have been cut to below the gauge's trailing 12-month earnings.

That's hardly an argument for a rebound.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

WebEx veteran’s streaming business raises US$70m in series C funding: source

Facebook services tripped up by server problem

Singapore tech startup Sendhelper raises S$610,000 in seed funding

Tencent-backed travel site raises US$180m in Hong Kong IPO

Exporters of AI tech fretting over proposed curbs

Tech rout putting Silicon Valley on edge

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea reports wider loss on e-commerce investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening