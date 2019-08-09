You are here

Home > Technology

Dropbox slides after reporting slowest user growth since IPO

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 8:51 AM

[BENGALURU] File sharing company Dropbox Inc reported its slowest growth in paid users since going public last year and fell short of expectations for a quarterly revenue metric that indicates future growth, sending its shares down 5 per cent on Thursday.

Dropbox's paid user growth has been slowing despite its try-to-buy freemium offer, causing investors to worry about its ability to convert free users into paying ones.

The company's deferred revenue, which measures future business for subscription-based software vendors, rose 6.7 per cent to US$517.3 million, but was below estimates of US$528.2 million, according to three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The number of paying users rose to 13.6 million from 13.2 million in the prior quarter and 11.9 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected 13.4 million paying users, according to FactSet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dropbox, however, beat profit and revenue estimates for the second quarter ended June 30.

DA Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria said the results beat was much smaller that what is typically expected from the company.

Dropbox competes with Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft Corp as well as Box Inc. It reported average revenue per user of US$120.48, which narrowly missed estimates of US$120.8, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company expects third-quarter revenue in the range of US$421 million to US$424 million, above analysts' estimates of US$419.2 million.

Dropbox's revenue rose 18 per cent to US$401.5 million, beating the average analyst estimate of US$400.9 million. Excluding items, it earned 10 cents per share, above expectations of 8 cents per share.

Net loss widened to US$21.4 million, or 5 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from US$4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

BT_20190809_VMCHINA9_3859285.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports rise 3.3%; imports decline by 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly