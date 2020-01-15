You are here

E-commerce giants shouldn't give big discounts: India commission

Watchdog body says, just ahead of Amazon CEO Bezos' visit, that the big boys shouldn't hurt brick-and-mortar rivals
Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200115_AMAZON_4005836.jpg
The CCI on Monday said it would be investigating Amazon and Flipkart, noting allegations of deep discounting and promoting 'preferred sellers'.
PHOTO: AFP

New Delhi

BIG e-commerce firms should not offer steep discounts, must disclose discounting policies and ensure they do not drive brick-and-mortar rivals out of business, India's antitrust chief said as his commission launched a probe into Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart.

The remarks come ahead of a visit by Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos to India this week - one likely to marked by much tension with the country's small business owners planning protests in 300 cities as they step up their campaign against what they see as unfair business practices.

In particular, the shopkeepers accuse the two US giants of indulging in heavy discounts and giving preferential treatment to select sellers.

Openness about discounting policies and how companies use customers' data is essential, said Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

"If you are absolutely clean, come out, put it (information) on your website, so that everybody knows and there is nothing opaque," he told Reuters in an interview.

"Otherwise there will be complaints, we will inquire - why do you want to subject yourself to this type of investigation if you are open about it?" He did not name the companies.

But just hours after his comments, the commission on Monday said it would be investigating Amazon and Flipkart, noting allegations of deep discounting and promoting "preferred sellers".

Mr Bezos will likely participate in an Amazon event in New Delhi, sources have said. He has also sought meetings with the prime minister and other government officials, said a source.

Amazon has committed US$5.5 billion in India investments, while Walmart in 2018 pumped in US$16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, its biggest deal.

Groups representing more than 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers say both firms violate India's foreign investment rules, which were aimed at preventing sharp online discounts. The companies deny the allegations.

Mr Gupta said there was nothing wrong in giving discounts if you were an insignificant player, but "once you acquire market power, you cannot continue with these practices because you will start hurting the incumbent players".

The CCI has said India is the world's fastest growing e-commerce market, expected to grow at an annual rate of 51 per cent between 2017 and 2020. REUTERS

