You are here

Home > Technology

eBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for US$4.05b

E-commerce major had come under pressure to hive off some businesses
Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191127_NVEBAY27_3961361.jpg
Last month, eBay forecast its holiday quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com and Walmart Inc.

Bengaluru

EBAY Inc will sell ticketing unit StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd for US$4.05 billion in cash, the companies said on Monday, nearly a year after the e-commerce major came under pressure from activist investors to hive off some of its businesses.

In January, activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value had urged eBay to sell its ticket sales business and eBay Classifieds Group as part of a plan that could double the company's value.

Elliott valued StubHub between US$3.5 billion and US$4.5 billion, while eBay Classifieds between US$8 billion and US$12 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Viagogo chief executive officer Eric Baker had co-founded StubHub but left before the business was sold to eBay for US$310 million in 2007.

SEE ALSO

eBay to sell StubHub for US$4b to Swiss rival

Following the activist investors' request, eBay made changes to its board of directors in March. It announced a review of its StubHub and eBay Classifieds businesses as part of an agreement with activist investors to avert a proxy contest.

Elliott Management declined to comment on the development on Monday, while Starboard Value did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The online seller had been a target of activist investors before. In 2014, Carl Icahn asked eBay to spin off its payments unit PayPal, a move which the company followed through in 2015. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, comes after the exit of former CEO Devin Wenig in September, following his differences with the company's revamped board.

The e-commerce company is expected to provide an update on its classified ad business next year.

Last month, eBay forecast its holiday quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com and Walmart Inc.

"The core business remains challenged and these developments won't directly impact it this quarter," Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said on the divestiture impacting eBay's holiday quarter.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC acted as financial adviser to EBay, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Quinn Emanuel acted as legal advisers, according to the joint statement by the companies. JP Morgan is acting as financial adviser to Viagogo, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are its legal advisers. REUTERS

READ MORE: Merger mania hits US$70b as investors pile in

Technology

Alibaba shares surge 6.6% on HK debut

Google fires four employees active in labour organising

Japan is surprise bright spot for India's Paytm

Restoring the human touch in a digital world

V3 Smart Technologies all set to grow global

Daikin Singapore buys building management systems firm for S$12.9m

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 12:20 AM
Consumer

Report shows high injury rate at Amazon warehouses

[WASHINGTON] Injury rates reported for workers at Amazon warehouses across the United States are more than double...

Nov 27, 2019 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence slips

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November amid worries about current business...

Nov 27, 2019 12:09 AM
Government & Economy

London court allows public hearings between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state fund

[LONDON] Malaysia won a victory at a London court that will allow public hearings in a dispute between 1MDB and Abu...

Nov 26, 2019 11:49 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales fall in Oct; Sept revised higher

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in October following recent strong gains, but the...

Nov 26, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Corbyn campaign hit by fresh storm over anti-Semitism

[LONDON] Jeremy Corbyn is again embroiled in a row over anti-Semitism, after the UK's chief rabbi suggested the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly