Enterprise software vendor Beezy sets up office in Singapore

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 10:26 AM
UI overview of Beezy's enterprise software solution.
ENTERPRISE software vendor Beezy announced the opening of an office in Singapore in a media statement on Friday.

The Silicon Valley-headquartered company will kick start its expansion with an Asia-Pacific roadshow that starts in Singapore before visiting Malaysia and Australia in April and May.

According to the company's website, it was founded in 2011 and provides an enterprise collaboration solution for Microsoft products Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint, supporting on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments.

It has a presence in North America, Europe and Middle East markets, and its clients include job search website Monster, Bank of England and Vodafone.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Singapore," said Jordi Plana, CEO of Beezy. "This new location will give us access to customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region. It will help us fuel the continued growth of Beezy."

 

 

 

