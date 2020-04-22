You are here

Home > Technology

Equinix, Singapore fund GIC to invest in cloud data centres in Japan

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 2:37 PM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Data centre firm Equinix said on Tuesday that it signed a joint venture worth more than US$1 billion with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC to build three data centres in Japan for the cloud computing market.

Equinix has more than 200 data centres around the world that it leases to a base of 9,700 customers, making it one of the biggest players in the industry. Many of those customers lease space, power and connections to the wider Internet from Equinix, but purchase and operate their own data servers and equipment.

By contrast, cloud computing companies such as Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group and Microsoft spend billions of dollars to build and operate their own data centres, renting out the computing power itself rather than physical space.

But the two businesses also overlap. Cloud players often use Equinix services to connect to customers, sometimes even renting space from Equinix to bolster their geographic coverage, which has become important as countries worldwide require data on citizens to be stored within their own borders.

The three planned Japanese data centres - two in Tokyo and one in Osaka - will target large operators, Jim Smith, managing director for hyperscale business at Equinix, told Reuters.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba to invest 200b yuan over 3 years in cloud infrastructure

Equinix expects the data centres to house perhaps four to six customers each, where a similar size building targeted at smaller companies would accommodate hundreds or thousands of customers, Mr Smith said.

The buildings will have more robust electrical systems and even larger doors and loading docks to accommodate customers who make their profit by squeezing more computing power into each square foot of space.

"The cloud customers are super good at efficiency," Mr Smith said. "The physical building might be the same size, but you may have two to three times the energy density, which means more generators, more uninterruptible power supplies, more cooling equipment on the roof."

Under the deal, Singapore's GIC will own an 80 per cent equity interest in the joint venture, while Equinix will own the remaining 20 per cent but run the operations. The joint venture is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Mr Smith said Equinix will fund a portion of its contribution to the joint venture with debt and that it expects to sign up tenants before the data centres become operational, for which he did not provide a timeline. 

REUTERS

Technology

Virus-hit news industry needs tech giant aid: UK union

Facebook to invest US$5.7b in India's Jio Platforms

Google to make online shopping service free to merchants

Dubai's delivery culture makes lockdown easier

Keppel DC Reit expects demand to hold up in the Covid-19 pandemic

China Mobile loses about 4 million subscribers in first quarter

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 02:32 PM
Government & Economy

Citi says Singapore GDP to shrink 8.5% as restrictions extended

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will witness a deeper recession this year after the nation extended and tightened its partial...

Apr 22, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on oil, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid continued worries over the oil market as the coronavirus crisis...

Apr 22, 2020 02:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ships, trains, caves: Oil traders chase storage space in world awash with fuel

[LONDON] Oil traders are struggling to find enough ships, railcars, caverns and pipelines to store fuel as more...

Apr 22, 2020 01:49 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's coronavirus mask handout tainted by gripes over mould, stains, insects

[TOKYO] Japan's effort to distribute protective cloth masks in its coronavirus battle has been marred by complaints...

Apr 22, 2020 01:40 PM
Life & Culture

Coffee is one routine New Yorkers won’t give up

[NEW YORK] For many New Yorkers, the ritual of grabbing a daily coffee is one of the last luxuries they are holding...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.