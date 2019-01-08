You are here

Home > Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 12:49 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SG4 rendering image.jpg
An artist's impression of Equinix's fourth data centre in Singapore. The seven-storey facility in Tai Seng Industrial Estate, called SG4, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.
PHOTO: EQUINIX

NASDAQ-listed Equinix plans to build a fourth data centre in Singapore at an initial cost of US$85.3 million.

The seven-storey facility in Tai Seng Industrial Estate, called SG4, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

The first phase of SG4 will provide more than 45,400 square feet (approximately 4,220 square metres) of co-location space, offering an initial capacity of 1,400 cabinets, the interconnection and data centre company said in a media statement on Tuesday.

When capacity is ramped to its fullest, the data centre can provide more than 4,000 cabinets with a total co-location space of more than 132,180 sq ft (approximately 12,280 sq metres).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The facility, to be directly connected to the three existing Equinix data centres in Singapore via low-latency dark fiber links, will enable customers to securely interconnect with approximately 600 companies from different industries, including financial services, cloud services, biomedical sciences, IT, communications, media, physical sciences and engineering.

It will also provide software-defined interconnection to more than 1,300 businesses including some of the largest cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Tencent Cloud. Customers can find and connect to the aggregation of companies and ecosystems at Equinix on demand, locally or in other metro areas. This includes on-demand global connectivity to customers who are on Equinix's platforms.

President of Equinix Asia-Pacific, Samuel Lee, said: "At the heart of digital business in Asia-Pacific, Singapore is a crucial hub for many organisations in the region, generating skyrocketing demand for cloud and interconnection services. With interconnection accelerating across the Asia-Pacific region, the new SG4 IBX data centre will create more opportunities for businesses, both locally and regionally, to interconnect with their customers, partners and stakeholders to achieve digital success, further enhancing the digital economies across Singapore and the region.”

According to a market study published by Equinix, Singapore’s interconnection bandwidth capacity – a measurement of direct and private data exchange between businesses – is expected to more than quadruple by 2021, reaching 394 terabytes per second at a compound annual growth rate of 47 per cent.

Currently, Equinix has 200 data centres across 52 markets and 24 countries, providing services for more than 9,800 businesses. In Asia-Pacific, Equinix has 40 data centres across key cities in countries including Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore.

Technology

Samsung’s bad news intensifies US$70b cash bind

Tech firms see good times as flexible displays roll, and fold

SoftBank to invest additional US$2b in WeWork: sources

Samsung Electronics says Q4 profit likely fell 29%; China demand weak

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

Huawei launches server chipset as China reduces import reliance

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_080119_32.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens for third straight quarter in Q4 2018

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, Silkroad Nickel, Swee Hong, F&N, LTC Corp

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening