You are here

Home > Technology

Ericsson says Huawei ban wouldn't deprive Europe of 5G equipment

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 7:03 AM

BP_Ericsson _180219_28.jpg
Ericsson AB chief executive officer Borje Ekholm pushed back on notions that restrictions on Chinese competitor Huawei Technologies would deprive European operators of the only vendor capable of delivering equipment for next-generation wireless networks and risk delaying 5G development on the continent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Ericsson AB chief executive officer Borje Ekholm pushed back on notions that restrictions on Chinese competitor Huawei Technologies would deprive European operators of the only vendor capable of delivering equipment for next-generation wireless networks and risk delaying 5G development on the continent.

While it's true there's a risk Europe could fall behind on 5G, "it is not true that this is because European service providers lack access to the right technology," Mr Ekholm said in a blog post on Ericsson's website. "We are already deploying commercial 5G equipment with frontrunner customers in frontrunner markets and we will be there when the time is right for 5G in each market."

Mr Ekholm's comments come after European operators have warned that restrictions on Huawei, the world's largest supplier of network equipment, would delay their plans to build out the 5G networks that promise faster download speeds, lower signal delays and massively increased capacity from current 4G networks. The equipment supplier faces bans in the US and elsewhere over fears that the Chinese government could use its technology to spy on other countries.

Ericsson's Finnish competitor Nokia Oyj has also been irked by claims that European vendors are years behind their Chinese rival.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Eric Mangan, a spokesman for Nokia, stressed that the company has the ability to upgrade 4G equipment from any vendor to 5G, and that, like Ericsson, it is already building the new infrastructure for customers. That includes in the US market, where Huawei is effectively shut out.

Nokia has 18 commercial 5G radio contracts, so "it is hard to argue that the technical capacity to advance 5G is not available to operators in European countries," Mr Mangan said in emailed comments on Sunday. "The hurdles to 5G adoption in Europe relate to the fact the 5G ecosystem is still in development, and the current lack of available licensed spectrum compared to other regions."

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: How does blockchain technology boost the supply chain?

Amazon's pullout is a blow to New York City's tech momentum

Big investors shed tech stocks as markets tumbled last quarter

Cisco invests S$25m in cybersecurity centre and first S-E Asian co-innovation hub in S'pore

The tech effect in the real estate market in Singapore

The AI that can write a fake news story from a handful of words

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
3 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'
5 Hyflux CEO to contribute entire stake to restructuring plan

Must Read

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BT_20190218_CCADVENT13_3698205.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Dialysis device startup Advent Access soothes kidney patients' pain

BT_20190218_SPTIN15_3698204.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Tin Men takes a shine to potential of IoT startup Overdrive

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening