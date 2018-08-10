You are here

Home > Technology

Ericsson to add 300 US jobs as 5G demand picks up

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 10:10 PM

file70oi4q46czm1j1r0ym6t.jpg
Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Friday it would add around 300 jobs in the United States to meet rising demand for next-generation 5G equipment.
REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Friday it would add around 300 jobs in the United States to meet rising demand for next-generation 5G equipment.

It said it is aiming to employ engineers and artificial intelligence specialists.

"This is part of an increase in R&D investment. It doesn't mean we are cutting (staff) somewhere else to do this," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm told Reuters.

Many investors expect the Swedish company to benefit from a new cycle of network upgrades as demand for 5G gear kicks in later this year or early in 2019, starting in the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After a broad restructuring and clear out of top management, Ericsson is tackling falling spending on networks by telecoms operators, but it has added recruits in research and development in order to be ready to meet eventual demand for 5G networks.

The company, which has around 95,000 employees worldwide, also said it would build its first 5G radios in the United States by the end of this year.

Once the world's biggest supplier of mobile communications gear, Ericsson competes with bigger telecom equipment players Huawei of China and Finland's Nokia.

Nokia last month said it had won a US$3.5 billion deal with T-Mobile, the third biggest US mobile carrier. The United States is Ericsson's largest market, accounting for around 25 per cent of its revenue.

Mr Ekholm declined to comment on its market share this year, but said "we have very good momentum in our customer relations."

Last month, the company posted an unexpected swing to a modest operating profit citing growing sales traction in North America.

REUTERS

Technology

Golden Gate Ventures rolls out dedicated US$10m fund for blockchain investments

Qualcomm settles with Taiwan antitrust regulator for NT$2.73b

NeraTel bags S$11.8m worth of new contracts

Tesla board seeking more information from Elon Musk on who's funding buyout plan: sources

French court orders Twitter to change smallprint after privacy case

Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

yq-anchoree-25072020.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for EC site at Anchorvale Crescent launched; strong response expected

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening