You are here

Home > Technology

EU to push for tech tax if global effort fails, Vestager says

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 10:25 PM

doc785quwftubs7j7e3p0f_doc6wyu2ndhct0ceeyleef.jpg
Margrethe Vestager, currently the EU's antitrust chief, is set to gain additional regulatory oversight as the European Commission‘s executive vice president in charge of digital affairs.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will still pursue a digital tax even if a global push at the OECD fails, the EU's new digital czar told Bloomberg TV.

Margrethe Vestager, currently the EU's antitrust chief, is set to gain additional regulatory oversight as the European Commission‘s executive vice president in charge of digital affairs.

"It would only be fair if we picked it up again if a global solution were not possible," she said.

The EU is planning a comprehensive strategy on data and how it ties into artificial intelligence, she said.

On mergers, companies "can't just acquire access to data you would otherwise not been able to have if that poses a problem to competition," Ms Vestager added.

She said that the EU will continue to investigate Amazon.com on competition concerns and has asked Apple and Facebook  "a lot of questions."

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Malaysian mobile operator U Mobile targets US$500m IPO

Alibaba listing opens new front in Tencent rivalry

Industry body offers mentorship programme to groom women in cybersecurity

Alibaba shares surge 6.6% on HK debut

Google fires four employees active in labour organising

eBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for US$4.05b

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders post biggest gain in nine months

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased by the most in nine months in October and shipments...

Nov 27, 2019 09:48 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 GDP growth revised up to 2.1%

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported,...

Nov 27, 2019 09:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings to launch store on e-commerce platform Lazada

PROPERTY investment and retail group Metro Holdings is launching its Metro LazMall store on e-commerce platform...

Nov 27, 2019 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering narrows Q2 losses, to undergo restructuring

HIAP Seng Engineering narrowed its losses to S$8.5 million from S$22.3 million for the second quarter ended Sep 30,...

Nov 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly