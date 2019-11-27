EU to push for tech tax if global effort fails, Vestager says

Margrethe Vestager, currently the EU's antitrust chief, is set to gain additional regulatory oversight as the European Commission‘s executive vice president in charge of digital affairs.

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will still pursue a digital tax even if a global push at the OECD fails, the EU's new digital czar told Bloomberg TV.

"It would only be fair if we picked it up again if a global solution were not possible," she said.

The EU is planning a comprehensive strategy on data and how it ties into artificial intelligence, she said.

On mergers, companies "can't just acquire access to data you would otherwise not been able to have if that poses a problem to competition," Ms Vestager added.

She said that the EU will continue to investigate Amazon.com on competition concerns and has asked Apple and Facebook "a lot of questions."

BLOOMBERG