You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook asks employees to put off non-essential travel to China

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 11:24 AM

nz_facebook_280139.jpg
Facebook Inc has asked employees to suspend non-essential travel to mainland China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Tuedsay.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Facebook Inc has asked employees to suspend non-essential travel to mainland China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Tuedsay.

The company also told employees who had travelled to China to work from home.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees," a company spokesman told Reuters. The virus has killed over 100 people in China and has spread to more than 10 countries.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Britain seeks Huawei 'solution' as US pressure mounts

Acid test looms for trillion-dollar tech rally

SoftBank-backed AI startup 'cuts jobs amid cash burn'

SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn: sources

Spyware trade grows amid claims activists, Amazon boss targeted

UAE tech ambitions tarnished by internet restrictions

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 11:16 AM
Consumer

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

[ROME] Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape...

Jan 28, 2020 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon at a 10-year low shows challenges for oil's biggest major

[HOUSTON] It's almost as if the last decade never happened for investors of Exxon Mobil Corp shares.

Jan 28, 2020 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

[MICHIGAN] It's the largest quarantine in human history, but will it stop the disease?

Jan 28, 2020 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

Canada confirms first Wuhan virus case

[MONTREAL] Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus that...

Jan 28, 2020 10:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group SA and UBS Group AG are among banks telling Hong Kong staff to work from home for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly