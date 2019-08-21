You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook hiring journalists to curate its new News Tab

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 8:11 AM

nz_facebook_210819.jpg
Facebook on Tuesday confirmed plans for a News Tab that will be edited by seasoned journalists, in a departure from its longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday confirmed plans for a News Tab that will be edited by seasoned journalists, in a departure from its longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.

A human team will select relevant, reliable breaking and top news stories.

Other sections of the tab will rely on algorithms to figure out a user's interests based on "signals" such as pages followed, interactions with online news or subscriptions to publications.

"Our goal with the News Tab is to provide a personalized, highly relevant experience for people," Facebook head of news partnerships Campbell Brown told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"For the Top News section of the tab we're pulling together a small team of journalists to ensure we're highlighting the right stories."

However the majority of stories people see will be determined by software, according to Mr Brown.

The tab would be separate from the trademark news feed at Facebook that displays updates and content from people's friends.

Facebook Watch already allows users to peruse news shows funded by the social network and other on-demand online content.

California-based Facebook has launched an array of initiatives to support or bolster journalism in recent years as social media has been under intense pressure to avoid becoming a tool to spread misinformation.

"Working with news industry to get Facebook's News Tab right is our goal and focus this year," Mr Brown said earlier this month in a tweet.

"Still early days but we are getting tremendous partner feedback on the product. I believe we can provide people on Facebook a better news experience."

Facebook will reportedly pay some publishers to license news content for the tab.

Earlier this year Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted "to make sure that to the extent that we can, we're funding as much high-quality journalism as possible."

AFP

Technology

Apple debuts credit card as it readies TV+ launch

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

SAP Ariba, Standard Chartered to offer one-stop supply chain solutions

Furniture brand Commune taps tech tools for AR, VR experience

AppleTV+ targeted for November launch

Can Singapore become an Electric Vehicle leader?

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel prices US$750m of 10-year notes at 2.375%

BT_20190821_AGEXPEDIA_3868367.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Technology

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly