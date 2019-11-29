You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook, Instagram resolve outage

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 8:17 AM

nz_facebook_291138.jpg
For some, the reprieve from Thanksgiving gatherings has finally come - Facebook and Instagram are up and running again.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISICO] For some, the reprieve from Thanksgiving gatherings has finally come - Facebook and Instagram are up and running again.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it resolved an earlier issue with its central software system that prevented users globally from accessing its family of apps on Thanksgiving Day.

"Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps," it said in a statement. "We are back to 100 per cent for everyone," it said, offering an apology.

Users in several countries had reported issues with Facebook's platforms earlier on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

#Instagramdown was the second-most trending topic on Twitter worldwide with complaints from users in countries including the US, which is celebrating its Thanksgiving Day holiday, the UK and Brazil. Instagram tweeted it was up and running five hours after it first confirmed the issues.

SEE ALSO

Facebook and Instagram report outage

It is not the first time the social media company has had connectivity problems. In July, a routine maintenance was followed by issues uses faced uploading or sending photos and videos.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Facebook and Instagram report outage

20 to 35% of banks' quarterly profit at risk in direct cyber attacks

TikTok reinstates video on China's treatment of Muslims

Amazon's cloud unit readies more potent data centre chip

Israel's military experience gives it an edge in global drone industry

After US$13b levy ruling, future of India telecom sector hinges on government aid

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust receives proposal to sell all its golf courses

ACCORDIA Golf Trust has received a non-binding proposal to potentially sell interests in all of its golf courses, it...

Nov 29, 2019 08:19 AM
Transport

Seven dead in small plane crash in Canada

[TORONTO] Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a small airplane crashed in a wooded area on the north...

Nov 29, 2019 08:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Pine Capital terminates MOU to develop land in Sri Lanka

PINE Capital Group has terminated an agreement with the Sri Lanka Council to develop land there, due to the "...

Nov 29, 2019 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday in thin trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday but trading was lacklustre with the absence of fresh market-moving...

Nov 29, 2019 08:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial in M&A discussions with 2 parties as part of strategic review

BROADWAY Industrial Group is in merger and acquisition discussions with two parties as part of its ongoing strategic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly