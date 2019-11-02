Facebook isn't defending free speech, it's assaulting the truth for you and I

MARK,

In 2010, I wrote The Social Network and I know you wish I hadn't. You protested that the film was inaccurate and that Hollywood didn't understand that some people build things just for the sake of building them. (We do understand that - we do it every day.)

I didn't push back on your public accusation that the movie was a lie because I'd had my say in the theatres, but you and I both know that the screenplay was vetted to within an inch of its life by a team of studio lawyers with one client and one goal - don't get sued by Mark Zuckerberg.

'Crazy lies'

It was hard not to feel the irony while I was reading excerpts from your recent speech at Georgetown University, in which you defended - on free speech grounds - Facebook's practice of posting demonstrably false ads from political candidates. I admire your deep belief in free speech. I get a lot of use out of the First Amendment. Most importantly, it's a bedrock of our democracy and it needs to be kept strong.

But this can't possibly be the outcome you and I want, to have crazy lies pumped into the water supply that corrupt the most important decisions we make together. Lies that have a very real and incredibly dangerous effect on our elections and our lives and our children's lives.

Don't say Larry Flynt. Not even Larry Flynt would say Larry Flynt. This isn't the same as pornography, which people don't rely upon for information. Half of all Americans say Facebook is their main source of news. Of course, the problem could be solved by those people going to a different news source, or you could decide to make Facebook a reliable source of public information.

The tagline on the artwork for The Social Network read, in 2010, "You don't get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies." That number sounds quaint just nine years later because one-third of the planet uses your website now.

And right now, on your website, is an ad claiming that Joe Biden gave the Ukrainian attorney general a billion dollars not to investigate his son. Every square inch of that is a lie and it's under your logo. That's not defending free speech, Mark. That's assaulting truth.

You and I want speech protections to make sure no one gets imprisoned or killed for saying or writing something unpopular, not to ensure that lies have unfettered access to the American electorate.

Even after the screenplay for The Social Network satisfied the standards of Sony's legal department, we sent the script - as promised over a handshake - to a group of senior lieutenants at your company and invited them to give notes. (I was asked if I would change the name of Harvard University to something else and if Facebook had to be called Facebook.)

After we'd shot the movie, we arranged a private screening of an early cut for your chief operating officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg. Ms Sandberg stood up in the middle of the screening, turned to the producers who were standing at the back of the room, and said: "How can you do this to a kid?" (You were 27 years old at the time, but all right, I get it.)

I hope your COO walks into your office, leans in (as she suggested we do in her best-selling book), and says: "How can we do this to tens of millions of kids? Are we really going to run an ad that claims Kamala Harris ran dog fights out of the basement of a pizza place while Elizabeth Warren destroyed evidence that climate change is a hoax and the deep state sold meth to Rashida Tlaib and Colin Kaepernick?"

The law hasn't been written yet - yet - that holds carriers of user-generated Internet content responsible for the user-generated content they carry, just like movie studios, television networks and book, magazine and newspaper publishers. Ask Peter Thiel, who funded a defamation suit against Gawker that bankrupted the site and forced it to close down. (You should have Mr Thiel's number in your phone because he was an early investor in Facebook).

Fact-checking

Most people don't have the resources to employ a battalion of fact checkers. Nonetheless, at a congressional committee two weeks ago, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked you the following: "Do you see a potential problem here with a complete lack of fact-checking on political advertisements?" Then, when she pushed you further, asking you if Facebook would or would not take down lies, you answered: "Congresswoman, in most cases, in a democracy, I believe people should be able to see for themselves what politicians they may or may not vote for are saying and judge their character for themselves."

Now you tell me. If I'd known you felt that way, I'd have had the Winklevoss twins invent Facebook. NYTIMES