Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 8:23 AM

nz_facebook_221058.jpg
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service, Facebook Dating, in 32 countries in Europe after the launch was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The social media company postponed the rollout of the service in Europe in February after Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the main regulator in the European Union for a number of the world's biggest technology firms including Facebook, raised concerns about the launch.

Facebook Dating announced the launch of the services in the United States in September last year. It is currently available in 20 other countries.

REUTERS

